ROMTech® Showcases Cutting-Edge Medical Technology at AAOS 2023 Conference in Las Vegas

BROOKFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ROMTech®, a leading medtech company, showcased its latest product innovation, the PortableConnect® adaptive telemed technology, at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 conference in Las Vegas.

The event took place from March 7th to 11th, 2023, and brought together some of the most influential orthopedic surgeons, researchers, and industry experts from around the world.

The AAOS conference is a premier event in the orthopedic community, providing a platform for professionals to share their knowledge and expertise and to showcase the latest and most innovative medical technologies. The ROMTech PortableConnect is an exciting addition to this field, allowing patients to complete physical rehabilitation at home and enabling surgeons to remotely monitor all aspects of their patients' recovery.

ROMTech's CEO, Peter Arn, commented on the event before it took place, stating, "We are thrilled to be showcasing the PortableConnect at AAOS 2023. This event is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with leading orthopedic professionals and to demonstrate the capabilities of our product to an engaged and knowledgeable audience."

The PortableConnect is a state-of-the-art medical device that enables patients to complete physical rehabilitation following orthopedic surgery directly in the comfort and safety of home. The PortableConnect walks patients through an automated therapy protocol that is customized to their specific needs, and that can be adjusted remotely by their physician as needed. Using a suite of high-tech sensors, the PortableConnect automatically monitors and tracks key patient health and recovery metrics, including range of motion, strength, and pain levels, and provides detailed reports to surgeons for real-time clinical supervision.

The PortableConnect has been proven to speed recoveries, decrease pain, and achieve better overall patient outcomes. Additionally, because the device is portable and easy to use, it drastically decreases the need for numerous in-person visits, trips to therapy centers, and the need for multiple follow-up appointments, thereby decreasing the cost of care.

The PortableConnect is ROMTech’s flagship innovation, and the device has put ROMTech at the forefront of the medtech boom. With a team of experienced engineers and medical professionals, ROMTech is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing healthcare professionals and patients alike.

With its commitment to innovation and excellence, ROMTech is poised to continue leading the way in medical technology for years to come. The AAOS 2023 conference was an excellent opportunity for healthcare professionals to learn more about the company and its innovative products and to see how these innovations are transforming the field of post-operative orthopedic rehabilitation.

For more information about the PortableConnect system and ROMTech, please visit www.romtech.com.

