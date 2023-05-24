Nékter Juice Bar® Continues Expanding through Southern California, New Store Coming to Beaumont on May 27th.
First 25 customers to receive a free Nekter for six months; Plus, Free Juices & Smoothies from 9 am – 2 pm.BEAUMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest Nékter Juice Bar® is celebrating its opening in Riverside County, and it’s a family affair! Brothers and business partners Aman and Gagan Batta are bringing the award-winning modern juice bar concept to Beaumont. The newest Nékter is located at 1541 E 2nd St, Beaumont, CA 92223, and will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. The first 25 guests to visit the restaurant will receive free Nekter for six months*. The event is open to the public and will feature Free 16-oz juices & smoothies from 9 am – 2 pm*.
Master franchisers and brothers Aman and Gagan Batta will lead Beaumont Nékter. Before joining Nékter, The Batta brothers had been in the food business for 20 years, gaining an excellent reputation in the food franchise industry. Aman & Gagan has another twenty-two Nékter locations, including juice bars in the Inland Empire and high & low deserts. Their first Nékter location opened in 2016 in Redlands.
“Our growth and experience with Nékter took us to the next level and allowed us to do business while giving good healthy food to society,” said Aman Batta, Owner of the Beaumont Nékter Juice Bar®. “Nékter is the only full-menu juice bar in the market with no artificial sugar and preservatives in any of the menu items. In addition, all its menu items are vegan and have good options for a gluten-free diet."
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes. The simple Nékter menu features six fresh juices, seven smoothies, five açaí bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. They focus on clean, healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel.
The May 27th celebration will also feature $35 cleanses available to purchase all day! In addition, all guests will be able to enter a raffle for a chance to win a Planet Fitness membership certificate and swag items. Also, the first 50 guests to rsvp and attend will get Free Nékter goodie bags filled with coupons and customized tumblers.
The Beaumont Nékter is a 1,100 sq. ft. space located in Riverside County. The store is open daily from 7:00 am-8:00 pm. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
*Limit one smoothie or Juice per person.
* One 16-ounce free Smoothie, Juice, or Acai bowl each week for 26 weeks.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and healthy snacks at over 160 restaurants in the United States.
Nékter has become one of the restaurant industry's most successful emerging brands. Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, Washington State, and North Carolina, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2024. Within the next few years, Nékter will open in Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area.
Nékter was named “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News, ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, and listed on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
