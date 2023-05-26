Submit Release
M3CCA and Her Band Captivate the Audience with "No Ordinary Love: The Sade Tribute" Show at Gambit Henderson

M3CCA and her band pay tribute to Sade's hits in "No Ordinary Love" show at Gambit Henderson, featuring musical director Coso Franklin.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, May 18th, singer M3CCA and her band performed their "No Ordinary Love" tribute to Sade show at Gambit Henderson in Las Vegas. The tribute show transported the audience back to Sade's San Diego concert and featured musical director Coso Franklin. The event was hosted by Artist Executive Group.

M3CCA's tribute to Sade was a hit with the audience, who were transported to another time and place by her beautiful voice and the band's exceptional performance. The show featured Sade's hits such as "Sweetest Taboo," "Cherish the Day," and "Your Love Is King."

In a live studio interview with radio personality Galaxy Glenn from 91.5 Jazz and More, M3CCA spoke more about the tribute show and other upcoming projects. M3CCA is an exceptional singer, performer, and songwriter with a diverse musical background. Her unique sound is a blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz, and Pop.

M3CCA has been making waves in Las Vegas, with recent performances at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Delilah Lounge at Wynn Las Vegas. Her latest song, "Stars and Moons," is available on all major music streaming platforms.

For more information about M3CCA, visit her website at m3ccaofficial.com

