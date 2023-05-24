Cleaning up: Dawn Food Products site moves closer to cleanup

We’re signing a legal agreement with a new property owner to investigate and clean up the contamination at the Dawn Food Products site in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood, and we’d like your input.

The Dawn Food Products site is located at 6901 Fox Ave S in Seattle. In 2021, Bridge Point Seattle 130 LLC purchased the 5.4-acre property in this industrial area adjacent to the Lower Duwamish Waterway. Cleaning up contamination from sites like this one is a key part of our strategy for controlling sources of pollution to the Duwamish river.

The property has been used since at least 1917 for various commercial and industrial uses, including ship building, sheet metal fabrication, manufacturing, paint spraying, general storage, and offices. Preliminary studies have found contaminants including metals, total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) from gasoline, carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (cPAHs), and halogenated solvents.

We’d like your input on two documents:

Agreed Order. This is a legal document that requires Bridge Point to study contamination at Dawn Food Products, compare cleanup options, and write a draft cleanup plan.

Public Participation Plan. This describes how Ecology will inform the community about cleanup activities and ways to become involved.

How to participate

Wednesday, May 31

We'll hold an in-person open house at 5:30 p.m. We’ll then have an online/in-person meeting at 6:30. There will be a presentation that takes about an hour, followed by questions and answers. Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Khmer, Somali, and Amharic.

Open house : In-person at 5:30 p.m. at South Seattle College, Georgetown Campus, Conference Room C110, 6737 Corson Ave S, Seattle

: In-person at 5:30 p.m. at South Seattle College, Georgetown Campus, Conference Room C110, 6737 Corson Ave S, Seattle Presentation: 6:30 p.m. to be followed by a question-and-answer period

For dial-in options and other online meeting support, contact Augie Nuszer, Outreach Specialist, at LDW@ecy.wa.gov or (425) 533-5537.

Submit comments online

You may submit comments through our online form through July 5, 2023.