ELECTRON aviation working with Twente Airport to make zero emission flying a reality from 2027 onwards
Jan Schuring, CEO of Twente Airport, and Josef Mouris, CEO of ELECTRON aviation, signing Letter of Intent
Twente Airport strengthens its position as the airport for battery-electric flying in The Netherlands by adding ELECTRON aviation as second operator
Imagine, flying from Twente Airport to anywhere within a radius of 500 km., when you want and without emissions. To be clear, that gets you to Berlin, London, or Paris, all in under 2 hours.”TWENTE, THE NETHERLANDS, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, the CEOs of Twente Airport and ELECTRON aviation signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for ELECTRON aviation to start operating zero emission flights from Twente Airport in 2027. By bringing in ELECTRON aviation as the second operator, Twente Airport further strengthens its position as the airport for battery-electric flying in The Netherlands.
ELECTRON aviation is part of a Dutch group of companies that is currently developing a pure battery-electric aircraft, capable of transporting 5 people over 500 km, all on a single battery charge and with zero direct CO2 emissions. The start-up plans to launch in 2027 an on-demand regional mobility service, using a fleet of its own aircraft.
“Today, airlines dictate how and when you fly. Imagine, instead you could fly at the time of your choosing direct from Twente Airport to anywhere within a radius of 500 km. To be clear, that gets you to Berlin, London, or Paris, all in under 2 hours. We chose to do this with a pure battery-electric aircraft for two reasons: Firstly, it delivers on our goal of zero direct CO2 emissions. Secondly, it offers the lowest operating costs, which will allow us to eventually match the price of an Economy class ticket and in other countries even train tickets”, says Josef Mouris, CEO + Co-Founder of ELECTRON aviation. “To fly meaningful distances within this decade, we had to compromise on the aircraft size, limiting ourselves to five seats. Which, if you think about it, is the perfect size for our on-demand business model. Or do you know of any taxi company that would pick up 2-4 people with a 30-seater bus?”
Jan Schuring, CEO of Twente Airport: “From a recent survey of local businesses in the Overijssel / Enschede-Twente region we know that there is the need for improved connectivity - both within The Netherlands as well as cross border travel to Germany, France, or the UK. The identified travel patterns fit well within the range of the aircraft proposed by ELECTRON aviation.”
“ELECTRON aviation’s aircraft will be clean, much quieter than traditional aircraft, and is a high-tech system built of composite materials and electronics. The region of Twente has both the potential market demand and the infrastructure required to launch this new form of mobility. The partners are creating the network that will connect European regional economies within four hours. We are supporting the development of electrical flying since the beginning because it’s a sustainable business case. The need to travel will increase, so these developments will continue to drive the regional economy in the coming years”, concludes Robbert Jan Kooij, Sr. Project Manager at Regional Development Agency Oost NL.
Both ELECTRON aviation and Twente Airport are members of the Electric Flying Connection (EFC) and as such participated in a Dutch Growth Fund application in support of battery-electric flying. Gerben Groothuis, eFlight Business Development Manager at Twente Airport explained: “Together with ELECTRON aviation, NACO, and other operators, we will be developing an airport-in-a-box concept. Think of repurposed containers that can be used by multiple operators, enabling a faster and effortless passenger experience.”
ABOUT THE PARTIES
Twente Airport
The well-maintained and long runway, the large open space, the existing infrastructure, the relatively quiet airspace, and sufficient capacity on the electricity network for charging multiple electric aircraft, makes it possible to stimulate electric flying in Twente. Thanks in part to these facilities, Twente Airport occupies a central position in The Netherlands as a breeding ground for making national and international aviation more sustainable, which is needed more than ever before.
ELECTRON aviation
ELECTRON aviation is a Dutch owned aircraft operator, which aspires to transform European regional air mobility by offering zero emission, on-demand flying. ELECTRON aviation’s fleet of fully-battery electric, zero emission Electron5 aircraft can transport up to 4 passengers (plus pilot) over 500 km (excluding safety reserves). Designed to operate from 800m runways, the Electron5 can utilise 75% of Europe’s airports bringing dozens of new direct destinations within reach at far lower cost versus traditional jet aircraft. In 2022, ELECTRON aviation announced a similar strategic partnership with Groningen Airport, making it its launch airport.
