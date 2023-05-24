Enjoy summer’s start among nature at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

Kansas City, Mo. – Summer brings the woods and meadows alive with native wildflowers blooming and wildlife on the move. A variety of free programs to connect people with nature will be offered during June at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The classes are offered to a wide range of ages and abilities. Many require advance registration.

A composting class will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Learn how to turn items such as leaves, lawn clippings, and kitchen scraps into fertile mulch for gardens. This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dT.

Burr Oak Woods staff will lead a Wild Edibles search from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, along the Little Blue Trace Trail. Bring cameras, smart photos, plant ID books, and water bottles for foraging along the trail. Open to participants ages 14 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dq.

A Babes in the Woods Flutter Like a Butterfly program will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. This is a program for toddlers up to age 3. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dc.

Burr Oak Woods is a good place for a day trip visit during the summer months. The Nature Center building has a large aquarium with native fish and interesting exhibits about Missouri critters and ecology. Some exhibits are designed as nature interaction areas for children. There is also a nature based outdoor play area for children. The Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area has a variety of trails for hiking.

For more information about MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.