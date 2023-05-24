Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,727 in the last 365 days.

EU-supported forum on Ukraine’s future to be held in Kyiv on 30 and 31 May

The EU-backed ‘Contours of the Future: Victory, Recovery and Modernisation of Ukraine’ Forum will take place in Kyiv, on 30 and 31 May.

The aim of the Forum is to create a platform for coordination, sharing experiences, and developing a joint action plan for victory and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The event will take place in a dual format – online and offline.

Offline, representatives of civil society will gather at the Mystetskyi Arsenal complex (10-12 Lavrska St., Kyiv).

Registration for the Forum: https://forms.gle/1SiPUmdMsekWFkSv8

Forum updates can be followed at the event page in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/238115438733681/

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-supported forum on Ukraine’s future to be held in Kyiv on 30 and 31 May

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more