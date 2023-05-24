EU-supported forum on Ukraine’s future to be held in Kyiv on 30 and 31 May

The EU-backed ‘Contours of the Future: Victory, Recovery and Modernisation of Ukraine’ Forum will take place in Kyiv, on 30 and 31 May.

The aim of the Forum is to create a platform for coordination, sharing experiences, and developing a joint action plan for victory and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The event will take place in a dual format – online and offline.

Offline, representatives of civil society will gather at the Mystetskyi Arsenal complex (10-12 Lavrska St., Kyiv).

Registration for the Forum: https://forms.gle/1SiPUmdMsekWFkSv8

Forum updates can be followed at the event page in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/238115438733681/

Find out more

Press release