Last Bell: Young European Ambassadors attend major school leaving event in Georgia 

On 22 May, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Georgia joined the Last Bell event marking the end of high school classes in Zugdidi, in the Samegrelo region, organised by the local Youth Council in cooperation with Zugdidi City Hall. The traditional end of school event attracts thousands of local young people every year.

Ten YEAs used this opportunity to talk to young people about EU-Georgian relations, especially in the context of Georgia’s European path, and to raise awareness of European values.

YEAs engaged local young people by organising fun activities such as quizzes. In addition, YEAs organised a side event called ‘The EU and Chocolate’, during which YEAs approached local people, told one interesting fact about the EU and gave away EU-branded chocolates.

During the festival, the YEAs interacted with around 250 young people of the region.