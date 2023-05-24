Nova Scotia Signs Health Agreement with Denmark

CANADA, May 24 - Improving the healthcare system for those who need it and those who work in it is a priority for both Nova Scotia and Denmark.

Premier Tim Houston joined Denmark’s Minister for the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde in Copenhagen to sign a memorandum of understanding on healthcare today, May 24. The memorandum provides a framework for co-operation that includes sharing information and working together on areas of shared interest and priority.

“Denmark is known worldwide for their innovative approaches to providing healthcare for their citizens,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are grateful to have them as a partner as we both work to find new solutions that will provide the people of Nova Scotia and Denmark the healthcare they need and deserve.”

The memorandum establishes four areas of collaboration:

digital transformation, which includes digitalization of healthcare systems

healthcare at home, including home diagnosis, monitoring and treatment

non-communicable diseases management and care

healthcare systems organization, including workforce and emergency health services.

The work carried out between the two jurisdictions may include joint seminars or workshops, site visits and other activities to improve healthcare delivery in Nova Scotia and Denmark.

There are no direct costs associated with signing this memorandum of understanding.

Quotes: We are proud to partner with Nova Scotia, whose expertise in healthcare innovation and commitment to ensuring universal access to quality care is impressive. With this partnership, we can help each other leverage new technologies and smart ways of working to ensure a healthier future for all. Sophie Løhde, Minister of the Interior and Health, Denmark

Quick Facts: since last summer, Nova Scotia Health and Denmark have been in contact about sharing best practices, specifically in the areas of cancer care and digital health

Nova Scotia officials, along with representatives from Quebec, Alberta and the Northwest Territories, attended Denmark’s Tour de Health in July 2022; the Nova Scotia delegation included Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagassé and Nova Scotia Health CEO Karen Oldfield

Nova Scotia contacts for the ongoing work with Denmark are Colin Stevenson, the Chief of System Integration for the Department of Health and Wellness, and Gail Tomblin Murphy, Vice-President, Research, Innovation and Discovery and Chief Nurse Executive with Nova Scotia Health

-30-

NOTE: The areas of collaboration listed above were updated May 24, 2023