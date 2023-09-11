Book Celebrating a Century of Lebanese Global Influence Set for Release: 'Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century'
All profits from the sales of the book will be donated to Lebanese children’s charities.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An ambitious and thought-provoking exploration into the lives and contributions of ten remarkable Lebanese men, ‘Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century’ is set to be published this December, marking the centennial anniversary of the famed publication of Kahlil Gibran's 'The Prophet.'
Penned by Sarmad Gassoub, a distinguished Lebanese lawyer based in the UK, this book undertakes a profound introspective journey through the historical impact and global influence of notable individuals from the Lebanese Diaspora.
‘Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century’ presents an in-depth narrative of the lives and accomplishments of these ten men, each contributing to the global tapestry in their unique way. From literary legend Kahlil Gebran to iconic actor Omar Sharif, renowned mathematician Michael Atiyah, influential political figures like Edward Seaga and Michel Temer, to business tycoons Carlos Slim and Carlos Ghosn – this book brings their stories to light with meticulous detail and contextual background, weaving an enriching narrative of Lebanese communities across the world.
This book goes beyond mere biographical accounts. It captures the essence of their experiences, intertwining the social, cultural, and historical context, and highlighting the significant role played by the Lebanese Diaspora in shaping the world.
All profits from the sales of ‘Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century’ will be donated to Lebanese children’s charities, fostering the dreams and aspirations of the next generation of our great nation’s story.
Sarmad Gassoub commented, "This is the story of the world's richest man, a prisoner with the mind of a child on Death Row, a doctor who saved millions from preventable diseases, and a man who escaped a lifetime of imprisonment by climbing in and out of a small box. It's also the story of a nation's search for the promise of a better life in every corner of the world. Their stories have never been told in quite this way before. I hope they are as inspiring and entertaining to read as they were to write."
‘Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century’ promises to be a riveting read, inviting readers to embark on a journey across time and borders, unfolding the vibrant tapestry of Lebanese history and influence on a global scale.
Stay tuned for this fascinating book’s publication in December 2023 on Amazon. Readers worldwide will soon be able to appreciate this rich narrative that pays homage to a century of remarkable Lebanese global contributions.
About the Author
Sarmad Gassoub is a Lebanese lawyer based in the UK. With a passion for his country's history and a commitment to its future, Gassoub's work aims to highlight the significant contributions of Lebanese individuals on the world stage while fostering the next generation of Lebanese leaders through supporting children’s charities.
Sarmad Gassoub
Orphalese – A Lebanese Global Century
+44 7982 678861
sarmadgassoub@hotmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram