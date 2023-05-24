Hoang Duc Thien Group Joins Philux Global Group to launch Luxembourg-based Industrial Zone fund primarily for Vietnam

PHI GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:PHIL)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philux Global Group, Inc. (a/k/a PHI Group, Inc.; www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL), announced today that Hoang Duc Thien Group JSC, a Vietnamese joint stock company, has signed an agreement to join “Philux Global Industrial Zone Real Estate Fund,” a Luxembourg-based fund to be focusing on the development and implementation of industrial zone real estate projects in Vietnam.

Vietnam has experienced rapid industrialization in recent years, making it an attractive destination for industrial zone real estate investments. Industrial zones (IZs) are designated areas where manufacturing, processing, and other industrial activities are concentrated. These zones provide infrastructure, incentives, and support services to attract domestic and foreign investors.

Industrial parks and economic zones have attracted more than 10,000 domestic projects and nearly 11,000 valid foreign direct investment projects with a total registered investment capital of more than 340 billion USD respectively.

Based on current trends and factors that may impact the sector, expert opinions expect the potential future of industrial zone real estate in Vietnam will experience:

1. Continued Growth: Vietnam has been attracting significant foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years, primarily due to its strategic location, favorable business environment, and competitive labor costs. This trend is likely to continue, leading to increased demand for industrial zones.

2. Infrastructure Development: The Vietnamese government has been investing in infrastructure development to support industrial zones, including roads, ports, and logistics facilities. These efforts are expected to enhance connectivity and logistics capabilities, making industrial zones more attractive to investors.

3. Diversification of Industries: While sectors such as textiles, electronics, and manufacturing have traditionally dominated Vietnam's industrial zones, there is a growing focus on diversifying industries. This includes sectors like renewable energy, high-tech manufacturing, and research and development. The expansion of these industries may drive the demand for specialized industrial zones.

4. Technological Advancements: With the rise of Industry 4.0 technologies, including automation, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT), industrial zones in Vietnam are likely to evolve to accommodate these advancements. Smart factories and industrial parks equipped with advanced infrastructure and digital capabilities may become more prevalent.

5. Sustainable Development: Environmental sustainability and green initiatives are gaining importance worldwide, and Vietnam is no exception. Future industrial zones are likely to incorporate eco-friendly practices, energy-efficient designs, and renewable energy sources to meet sustainability requirements and attract environmentally conscious investors.

6. Regional Economic Integration: Vietnam's active participation in regional trade agreements, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), provides access to larger markets. This integration could stimulate further investment and expansion of industrial zones to cater to regional trade demands.

About PHILUX Global Funds and Philux Global Group

PHILUX Global Funds SCA, SICAV-RAIF (www.philuxfunds.com), is a Luxembourg-based bank fund with multiple compartments for investment in select industries as well as the first-ever Asia Diamond Exchange in Vietnam.

Philux Global Group, Inc.(www.philuxglobal.com), (PHIL), primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

About Hoang Duc Thien Group JSC

Hoang Duc Thien Group JSC is engaged in large construction and industrial zone development projects, which include 303-ha Soc Son Clean IZ in Hanoi and 100-ha Kim Dong Clean IZ in Hung Yen Province, Northern Vietnam. Managed by experienced managers and well-trained, professional staff, Hoang Duc Thien has been awarded prestigious large-scale, high-quality real estate projects in Vietnam.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

Philux Global Group, Inc. +1-714-793-9227, info@philuxglobal.com

Source: PHI Group, Inc.