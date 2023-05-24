Corcoran Icon Properties Lists Historic Heritage Home in Petaluma

Historic Julia Morgan Heritage Home in Petaluma

Bonnie Spindler has just listed the heritage home located at 707 D Street

This home is a blend of Prairie and Tudor styles on a lot of 8,400 square feet. The neighborhood is well recognized for its variety of historic architecture and beautifully preserved homes.” — Bonnie Spindler

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victorian Specialist Bonnie Spindler has just listed the architecturally-significant residence, designed by Julia Morgan, located at 707 D Street in historic downtown Petaluma. This is one of only four Julia Morgan homes in Petaluma, and it is one of her earlier commissions. Built-in 1911, the home is over 3,000 square feet of gracious living and reflects Morgan’s distinctive architectural flair.

The home last sold in 1973, and the agent has the original architectural plans. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence includes a den, family room, and formal dining room. The kitchen was modernized a few years ago, but many of the home’s original features have been preserved. The low-slung windows present an abundance of natural light as well as street views of the vintage neighborhood.

Julia Morgan, a trailblazer in many aspects, was the first woman to achieve an architectural license/engineering degree. She was the first woman to earn the American Institute of Architects highest award, the AIA Gold Medal (posthumously). She designed over 700 buildings in California during her illustrious career but is best known for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon. Noted for her expertise with the turn-of-the-century First Bay Area Tradition, she embraced an aesthetic blend of classical, craftsman, formal, and whimsy in her work.

Bonnie Spindler, listing agent and noted Victorian Specialist, shares her time between Petaluma and San Francisco, and specializes, though is not restricted to, pre-1926 architecture. Both her residences embody her love of all things historic. She bought her first home at the age of 23 and has invested in a multitude of homes ever since. With 30 years in the business, she still enjoys the ever-changing facets of real estate, the challenges to overcome, and the clients who become friends as well as life-long clients. She is tenacious in her pursuit of excellence, and is committed to giving back to her communities. She has served as a board member position on the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, which presents the Julia Morgan Design Awards for Excellence to architects, designers, artisans, students, builders, and patrons; the Petaluma Woman’s Club where she serves as House and Grounds Chair. The PWC is 150 years old and is housed in a Heritage Club House designed by Brainard Jones (a native son who designed 80 percent of the historic homes in Petaluma). She serves on the San Francisco Zen Center’s development committee, and has served on the Alamo Square and Victorian Alliance.

Petaluma is a charming riverfront town on Highway 101 just 40 miles north of San Francisco and a bit south of Santa Rosa. Sunset magazine described Petaluma's downtown area as a “well-watered, well-fertilized, mature Main Street USA.” With 65 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, Petaluma is also home to the Butter & Egg Festival. The SMART (Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit) train stops in the downtown center.

The D Street home is listed for $1.15 million. Bonnie Spindler may be reached at 415.706.6660 or properties@bonniespindler.com.

