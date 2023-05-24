Honoring Our Heroes: Memorial Day 2023 Remembrance Event in San Diego
Memorial Day Tribute 2023SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COME JOIN THE HONORING OUR US MILITARY HEROES
San Diego Bay Adventures has been doing an annual Memorial Day event to honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. This event aims to pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces.
The "Honoring Our Heroes" event will be held at the USS Midway area from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. The program will include various activities and elements to commemorate and honor our fallen heroes, including:
- 11:00 American Flags go up.
- 11:30 Patriotic Music Starts
- 11:50 Harbor Police Boat arrives Red Lights and Siren. Huge Water Arch!
- 11:55 Jet Ski's arrive with big American Flags/4 little girls singing God Bless America
- 12:00 Skydiver free fall with Army,Navy,Air Force, Marines,Coast Guard, Flags in tow.
- 12:05 Giving Honor to this years Hero Clement Lee ( Prayers/Protection) for our Nation's Heroes
- 12:10 The singing of our National Anthem
- 12:15 Paying Tribute to our Fallen Heroes ( TAPS)
We hope you will be a part of it! Join us on Monday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the USS Midway in downtown San Diego.
Visit our San Diego Bay Adventures website for more details.
