Volunteer George Gemeinhardt Explains the Mission of the Just Harvest Community Outreach Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropist George Gemeinhardt recently discussed the important work of the Just Harvest Community Outreach Center.
For philanthropists like George, giving back to the local community. The A Just Harvest Community Outreach Center is one of several places where he spends his free time volunteering. He recently discussed the essential work the organization does for the greater Chicago community.
A Just Harvest was founded to fight hunger and poverty in the Rogers Park area, but it has expanded throughout the city. The goal is not just to provide food and resources but to create a sense of community and development that leads to a more just and fruitful society.
The following are a few of the many services offered by A Just Harvest.
Food Services
The priority of A Just Harvest Community Outreach Center is to combat poverty and hunger. They do this through their food pantry and meal-to-go service. The food pantry is open on Wednesdays between 3 pm and 5 pm. It is 100 percent free, and anybody can visit. Documentation is never required.
A Just Harvest also operates a Community Kitchen serving grab-and-go lunch every day of the week. Chicagoans can visit between 12 pm and 2 pm for a free, well-rounded meal and a drink. They'll even accommodate dietary restrictions.
Community and Economic Development
George Gemeinhardt explained that A Just Harvest operates numerous programs to create sustainable and meaningful community development. The organization understands that people need financial stability and community support to thrive.
A Just Harvest enhances the community by maintaining several urban green spaces designed to promote wellness and financial independence. They offer after-school and summer garden education programs for young people and an Urban Agriculture Apprenticeship for adults.
Both programs are based on the idea that urban agriculture can create positive change in the community. The green spaces teach organic growing, sales, distribution, sustainability, plant and environmental science, and more. They provide jobs while educating individuals so they can pursue careers in agriculture, business, and more.
The Urban Agriculture Apprenticeship Program produced over 342 pounds of produce in 2020 alone. The program grows affordable food for the community while teaching valuable work and life skills.
"The A Just Harvest Community Outreach Center does more than provide food for the community; it teaches residents how to grow organic food, distribute it, and create thriving businesses.” "I'm proud to contribute to such a smart and heartfelt project."
George Gemeinhardt and A Just Harvest
George Gemeinhardt is a strong supporter of A Just Harvest and has been since 2007. He continues volunteering as a cook and server at the food pantry and kitchen.
"Volunteering at A Just Harvest is just one way Chicagoans can help underserved communities throughout the city. Getting involved is as easy as making a phone call or visiting the organization's website."
George Gemeinhardt
