Virtual Peaker Integrates with Eguana to Leverage Energy Storage to Benefit the Grid and Reduce Energy Costs
Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company that empowers modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, and Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF), a high-performance energy storage system company, have integrated their technologies to provide utilities and customers with dynamic options to leverage batteries to benefit the grid and reduce energy costs.
— Eric Van Orden, director of partnerships at Virtual Peaker
This partnership will allow utilities supported by Virtual Peaker’s DERMS suite, Shift to connect with any internet-connected Eguana energy storage system. Utilities can enroll, deploy, and manage BYOD demand response programs through Virtual Peaker’s simple-to-use, integrated enrollment management framework, and Eguana owners can now easily participate in their local utility’s demand response or TOU program and capture available rebates.
“We’re excited to partner with Eguana, a leader in distributed energy storage applications,” said Eric Van Orden, Director of Technology Partnerships at Virtual Peaker. “Customers with Eguana storage systems will now have greater access to financial benefits from residential demand response programs and utilities will have access to new flexible load at a reduced cost.”
“Eguana is pleased to partner with Virtual Peaker to deliver value to energy users and the grid,” said Daljit Ghotra, Chief Technology Officer at Eguana. “Together, Eguana and Virtual Peaker are able to leverage advanced power systems and dynamic DER management to deliver reliable power and financial incentives to battery owners, while supporting utility grid modernization.”
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 45 people in various locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
About Eguana Technologies Inc.
Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high-performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid-edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications. It also delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America. With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services, and demand charge applications at the grid edge. To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech
