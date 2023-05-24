Christy Sports Continues Expansion into Top Outdoor Destinations with New Location in Aspen, Colorado

Aspen Location Widens the Network of Christy Sports Specialty Stores and Solidifies Position as Top Outdoor Retailer in the Rockies and Beyond

Ranked among the top mountain destinations in the world, Aspen offers inspiring opportunities to enjoy the Colorado outdoors throughout the year. That makes it an ideal location for Christy Sports to deliver on its mission of providing exceptional guest experience and service to help guests #stepoutside year-round. The store will offer a variety of hike. bike, and electric vehicle rental options, as well as a wide selection of high-end Summer resort wear, active gear, and accessories. Throughout Winter, guests will find the highest quality equipment, outerwear and casual wear. Christy Sports will also offer access to the best in the industry ski and snowboard rental and demo equipment, expert boot fitting, and precision tuning and repairs.

“We are very excited to continue our strategic growth, offering new and current guests the opportunity to experience our world-class service at the new Aspen location,” said Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports. “This new location is another great example of our thoughtful expansion to locations where we see a guest need for the best service experience in the outdoors. We are providing an omnichannel service network where and when it is most convenient for guests to maximize their outdoor experiences in the Rockies and beyond.”

The new store is at 303 East Durant Street in Aspen and was previously an Aspen Sports location. It was recently vacated as part of Vail Resorts’ exit from Aspen. Christy Sports made the decision to invest in filling the guest needs in Aspen by bringing their services and expertise to this community. Opening the store in the St. Regis marks a return to town for Christy Sports, which last operated in Aspen in the late 1990s. With two entrances, one on Durant Street and one inside the St. Regis, it’s an optimal location to serve hotel guests, visitors, and locals. The new Aspen location complements the three Christy Sports stores in nearby Snowmass to provide a holistic service experience throughout the region.

“Returning to Aspen has been a longtime goal for us. The opportunity to fill the void in outdoor service for Aspen and St. Regis guests is something that we are so pleased to support,” said Dan Fox, Chief Store Operations Officer at Christy Sports. “Our partnership with the St. Regis brings together the shared value of best-in-class service that we know as the Christy Difference. Our team is eager to bring that experience to both our guests and our partners in Aspen.”

The new location will open on May 26, 2023. For more information about Christy Sports locations in Aspen/Snowmass, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/aspen-snowmass.html

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding, and the outdoors aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

