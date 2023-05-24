Anteriad Named a Strong Performer in B2B Intent Data Provider Research

Independent Research Firm Recognizes Anteriad with the Highest Scores Possible in the Innovation, Data Security and Compliance, Accuracy and Noise Filtering, and Data Delivery Criteria

/EIN News/ -- Rye Brook, New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced that they have been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023. In the report, Forrester notes that Intent Data Providers included “must demonstrate their proprietary means of collecting either second- or third-party intent signals. Forrester did not include pure data aggregators or resellers that don’t offer proprietary data.” Forrester notes that companies should look for providers that meet the distinct needs of their marketing and sales use cases, offer incremental insights with unique collection methodologies and align with their geographic coverage requirements.

Anteriad earned a 5, the highest possible score, in seven criteria including:

Innovation

Data security and compliance

Accuracy and noise filtering

Data delivery

The Forrester report evaluated the 14 most significant Intent Data providers against current offering, strategy and market presence criteria to help marketers to identify the companies most aligned with their needs. Forrester notes that, “Anteriad is a full-service marketing execution partner leveraging diverse intent signals.” The Forrester report also states that Anteriad’s “diverse set of captured intent signal types, advanced noise filtering, strong options for data delivery, and outstanding achievement in data security and privacy certifications strengthen its current offering.”

Forrester also writes, “Innovation is a strength, including advancements in future-proofed, compliant capture of their proprietary signals, a strong B2B identity graph, and a clear strategy for enabling customers to leverage intent in increasingly mature ways.” The report continues, “Reference customers highlighted its service and support, data accuracy, and level of granular detail available in its campaign targeting.”

“We believe that being named a Strong Performer validates our diverse intent signals, data quality and accuracy. This Forrester Wave for Intent Data Providers highlights for us our focus on bringing innovative and effective solutions to our customers. We continue to add breadth and depth, as well as global coverage, to our offering while maintaining our focus on quality and accuracy, giving B2B marketers more opportunities to get in front of their next customers faster,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

View The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 here.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128 emily@rileystrategic.com