Registration Opens for MEF Global Network-as-a-Service Event, LSO Global Summit

Conference program focuses on the new NaaS ecosystem, NaaS automation platforms, and secure NaaS services

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced registration is open for its first ever Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) and Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Global Summit. GNE is designed to showcase the latest developments and roadmaps for secure network-as-a-service (NaaS), an industry model designed to help enterprises achieve business outcomes without owning, building, or maintaining their own infrastructure. The multi-day event will attract business leaders driving the global ecosystem delivering the next generation of value-added secure NaaS offerings for enterprises and businesses. GNE and the LSO Global Summit take place October 2-4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.



The innovation-focused GNE conference program will focus on three key areas - the new NaaS delivery ecosystem, communications service provider (CSP) NaaS automation platforms, and secure NaaS services – and will feature executive keynotes and panels led by senior-level speakers from across the NaaS ecosystem. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with other professionals and learn about the latest trends and technologies impacting secure NaaS.

The LSO Global Summit will bring together the LSO community and provide updates on MEF's LSO API automation vision and roadmaps, see new industry solutions, and hear implementation success stories. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with partners and solution providers and learn about procurement intentions from global and regional Tier 1 and Tier 2 buyers.

The NaaS ecosystem includes retail CSPs, wholesale operators, technology providers, NaaS automation platform providers, datacenters, technology providers, hyperscalers, and specialized aggregators.

“MEF has a long history of bringing together global innovators to share opportunities and challenges facing all members of the ecosystem. We are so excited to do that once again with our first GNE and LSO Global Summit,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “MEF is assembling a prestigious line-up of industry luminaries with their fingers on the pulse of the industry to share valuable insight needed to successfully navigate the transformation to dynamic service delivery. These events are a must-attend for all organizations on that journey.”

GNE is sponsored by a diverse range of organizations delivering the next generation of secure, automated, dynamic services and NaaS offerings. Sponsors include Amartus, AT&T Business, Cisco, Comcast Business, Connectbase, Console Connect, CloudSmartz, Expereo, Lumen, Orange Business, Orchest, ServiceNow, TransUnion, Verizon. For sponsorship opportunities contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events.

Early-bird registration is available through July 31, 2023. Visit GNE 2023 to register to attend or for more information.

