Remote Irrigation Controllers Market valuation expected to reach US$ 2.38 billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Advanced IoT and AI Technologies Being Used in Remote Irrigation Controllers for Increasing Product Efficiency and Water Conservation

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global market for remote irrigation controllers is anticipated to reach US$ 2.38 billion by 2033, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033.



Remote irrigation controllers are devices that allow users to control and manage their irrigation systems from a remote location, typically using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. These controllers use wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular networks to connect to the internet, allowing users to access and adjust irrigation settings and schedules from anywhere with an internet connection.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8586

Advancements in technology, particularly in the fields of IoT (Internet of Things), wireless connectivity, and data analytics, have significantly enhanced capabilities of remote irrigation controllers. These technological advancements have made remote monitoring, real-time data analysis, and smart irrigation scheduling more efficient and accurate.

Remote irrigation controllers are being designed with a focus on user experience, offering intuitive interfaces, simplified installation processes, and enhanced usability. Manufacturers are striving to make the technology accessible to a wider user base, including those with limited technical expertise.

The growing trend of commercial landscaping, urban green spaces, and residential gardens has led to an increased demand for remote irrigation controllers. These controllers offer efficient water management solutions for maintaining attractive landscapes while minimizing water usage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global remote irrigation controllers market is valued at US$ 702.29 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for remote irrigation controllers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 2.38 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of remote irrigation controllers in India are projected to reach US$ 290.84 million by 2033.

The market in India is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18% over the decade.



“Increasing implementation of climate-smart agriculture strategies by governments to assist small-scale farmers in water management and preservation is set to fuel the market for irrigation controllers over the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8586

Market Competition

At every product level, the market is highly fragmented with several small and medium-sized businesses controlling a sizable portion. The trend is further supported by customers adopting smart irrigation solutions at a higher rate as well as by increased R&D spending to create novel products with affordable prices and user-friendly interfaces.

The distribution of irrigation controllers to end users in Europe and Asia Pacific is heavily dependent on dealership networks. Distributors are increasing their regional presence by building and maintaining a strong relationship with customers, which is expected to result in significant product sales.

In 2021, Rachio, a smart irrigation company, announced the release of its Rachio 3e smart sprinkler controller, which features enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.



Key Segments of Remote Irrigation Controllers Industry Research Report

By Type : Water-based Irrigation Controllers Sensor-based Irrigation Controllers

By Irrigation Type : Sprinkler Irrigation Drip Irrigation

By Application : Agriculture Non-agriculture

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8586



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global remote irrigation controllers market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (water-based irrigation controllers, sensor-based irrigation controllers), irrigation type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation), and application (agriculture, non-agriculture), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Combine Harvesters Market: The global combine harvesters market stands at US$ 51.2 billion in 2023.

Agriculture Equipment Market: The global agriculture equipment market is expected to be worth US$ 162 billion in fiscal year 2022, up from US$ 157 billion in fiscal year 2021.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: The global agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a market value of US$ 7 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email: shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube