Industrial Granulators Market Size is Growing Progressively to Reach US$ 28.67 Billion at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rising Focus on Plastic Waste Management to Create Opportunities for Industrial Granulator Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global industrial granulators market accounts for a revenue of US$ 15.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 28.67 billion by 2033-end. Worldwide shipments of industrial granulators are anticipated to rise at a healthy 6.1% CAGR over the next ten years.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization are projected to augment demand for industrial granulators around the world across the forecast period and beyond. The growing use of granulators in waste management and recycling applications is projected to open up new frontiers of opportunity for industrial granulator suppliers in the future. The implementation of stringent laws to control plastic waste pollution by governments around the world is expected to boost demand for heavy-duty plastic granulators through 2033.

Industrial granulator vendors are launching new products that allow them to maximize their revenue generation capacity and improve their presence in the global competitive landscape.

In May 2021, Lundberg Tech, a Denmark-based leading provider of granulators, announced the launch of its GR360 granulator, which features a 360 mm inlet width to allow on-the-fly job changes for different applications.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Industrial granulator demand rose at 6.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2022 and ended up at a market value of US$ 14.96 billion in 2022.

The global industrial granulators market stands at US$ 15.87 billion in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, sales of industrial granulators are estimated to increase at a healthy CAGR of 6.1%.

Demand for industrial granulators is anticipated to amass a revenue of US$ 28.67 billion by 2033-end.

Rising use of industrial granulators in plastic recycling and waste management, increasing industrialization, and technological advancements in granulation technology are expected to be key drivers for market growth.

Volatility in raw material pricing is expected to be the main restraint for market development across the forecast period.

Shipments of dry industrial granulators are projected to increase at 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

Industrial granulator sales in Germany are set to increase at 6.8% CAGR and reach US$ 2.84 billion by the end of 2033.

“Increasing demand for plastic waste management presents a highly lucrative opportunity for industrial granulator manufacturers around the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled This Report

QE GRANULATORS LIMITED

TECNO COSTRUZIONI SRL

Alexanderwerk

THM recycling solutions GmbH

Amstar Machinery Co. Ltd.

ENMA Granulator (China) Co. Ltd.

DREHER Granulators

HOSOKAWA ALPINE Group

Conair

ITS srl

CMG Granulators

GENOX RECYCLING TECH CO. LTD.

ACS Group

Wuxi DGM Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

ZERMA Machinery & Recycling Technology

Vecoplan LLC

Jordan Reduction Solution



Winning Strategy

Industrial granulator companies have the potential to greatly benefit from the sustainability trend if they play their cards right. Manufacturers can create energy-efficient equipment that has a minimal carbon footprint and achieve recycling tasks with great productivity and low waste.

More insights and information on how industrial granulator suppliers can maximize their business potential have been mentioned and discussed in this brand-new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Segments of Industrial Granulators Industry Research Report

By Process Type : Dry Granulators Wet Granulators

By Power Capacity : Up to 50 kW 51 kW to 110 kW 111 kW to 150 kW 151 kW to 250 kW 251 kW to 300 kW > 300 kW

By Knife Type : Rotary Knives Stationery Knives

By Shredding Material : Plastic & Rubber Paper Wood & Biomass E-Waste Medical Waste Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Metals Others

By Application : Extrusion Recycling Thermoforming Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others Molding

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial granulators market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on process type (dry granulators, wet granulators), power capacity (up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 110 kW, 111 kW to 150 kW, 151 kW to 250 kW, 251 kW to 300 kW, > 300 kW), knife type (rotary knives, stationery knives), shredding material (plastic & rubber, paper, wood & biomass, e-waste, medical waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), metals, others), and application (extrusion, recycling, thermoforming, molding), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

