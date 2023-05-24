Global High Content Screening Market is anticipated to expand at a 5.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 3 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are the primary drivers of the high demand for High Content Screenings. Germany, accounting for over 7.3% of total demand in Europe in 2022, has emerged as a significant market. Furthermore, China is expected to experience a robust growth rate with a CAGR of 7.8% over the next decade

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-content screening market is predicted to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2033. The market for high-content screening will expand favorably, and in 2022, its total estimated value is expected to exceed US$ 1.6 Billion. A projected CAGR of 5.8% in terms of sales volume (units) indicates that there will be a sharp increase in demand for high-content screenings.



Cellomics and high content screening (HCS) are related terms. It is a technique used in biological research and drug discovery to find new drug candidates. Digital microscopy and flow cytometry are the main foundations of high-content screening systems, along with a combination of IT systems for the storage and analysis of biological data.

The pharmaceutical industry has found that high content screening techniques are very effective for characterizing preclinical drugs. This technology frequently coexists with a variety of other uses, like drug development. The use of HCS in conjunction with chemical genetics to study biological systems is expected to grow over the next few years.

Key Takeaways

The CAGR for the global market over the preceding period was 5.1%.

Over the coming decades, the market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

With more than 7.3% of all demand recorded in Europe in 2022, Germany has emerged as a major market.

Over the coming decade, the market in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The highest demand for High Content Screenings came from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.



“The rising prevalence of multiple infectious diseases with a variety of symptoms raises the demand for innovative treatments. As a result, there will be an increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical study and development efforts to identify new drug candidates. Imaging technologies are becoming increasingly important in drug discovery and analysis.” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the HCS market employ strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and alliances to expand their businesses.

Particle Works, a progressive company that creates and markets cutting-edge particle engineering platforms, declared the release of the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System, a new ground-breaking platform, in November 2022. This innovative platform favors automation in the early stages of the creation of drugs as well as high-throughput evaluation of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates.

The Twist High Throughput Antibody Production platform, developed by California-based Twist Bioscience Corporation, was made public in April 2022. It allows customers to convert candidate genetic sequences into cleansed antibodies for use in a variety of applications related to screening and therapeutic discovery projects.

Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton Dickinson, and Company

GE Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

BioTek Instruments Inc.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high-content screening market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (cell imaging & analysis, consumables, software, services), industry (pharmaceutical & healthcare, biotechnology, educational institutions, independent CROs, government organizations), application & region.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

