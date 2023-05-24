Global Agricultural Films Market Size And Emerging Opportunities With Current Trends Analysis 2027– By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increased demand for food due to the growing global population and advancements in agricultural technologies are driving the demand of the market.

Agricultural Films Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Biodegradable polymer films ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Agricultural Films Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Agricultural Films research in the year 2020.

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

The ability of agricultural films to enhance crop quality by reducing soil erosion and preventing the growth of weeds will surely drive the sales of the product. There is a growing usage of the Nano greenhouses across the world to increase the agricultural output and protect the crop from the adverse climatic condition, which is a contributing factor to the industry’s growth.

The rising adoption of biodegradable polymer films due to the growing environmental concerns is expected to fuel the industry’s growth. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of plastic and polythene present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biodegradable polymer film companies. Technological advancements in the agricultural industry, such as the introduction of ultra-thermic films and ultraviolet (UV) protection films, are expected to positively affect the future growth of the industry.

Important information in the market study

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.

BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited

Agricultural Films Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geomembrane film

Silage film

Mulch film

Greenhouse covering

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

High point the Following Key Factors:

Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.

Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.

SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.

Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.

Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.

Global Agricultural Films Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Agricultural Films Market Dynamics

3.1. Agricultural Films Market Impact Analysis (2020-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Agricultural Films Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

➟ What is the primary factor driving the global Agricultural Films market?

➟ What are the market’s restricting factors?

➟ Who are the major market participants?

➟ Which region has the greatest market share?

➟ What are the most current global Agricultural Films market trends?

