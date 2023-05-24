Steavin Martin Convicted of Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault

May 23, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This morning, an Anchorage jury convicted Steavin Martin of one count of attempted sexual assault in the first degree and one count of sexual assault in the second degree. They found him not guilty on a third count of sexual assault in the second degree.

The trial for this case started on May 8, 2023, and continued until closing arguments on Friday May 19, 2023. The jury then deliberated Friday and Monday, reaching their verdict late Monday afternoon. The court read the jury’s verdict this morning.

Martin sexually assaulted an individual in the early morning hours of May 7, 2022, in the bathroom of the Cordova Centerâ€”a halfway house for offenders of less serious crime. The victim, C.W. reported the incident to staff later that same morning. In a statement to the police, Martin initially denied any sexual contact with C.W. He then later changed the story to say that anything that did occur was consensual. C.W. testified that Martin grabbed him by the hair and arm and attempted to force fellatio. Martin also forced C.W. to grab Martin’s penis.

Martin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2023, at 2 pm in front of Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews. Martin faces a sentence range of 35 to 50 years for attempted sexual assault in the first degree and 20 to 35 years for sexual assault in the second degree.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel

