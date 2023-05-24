The Rise of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Transforming Assisted Reproductive Technology

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market1

Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is a reproductive technology used to screen embryos for specific genetic disorders or chromosomal abnormalities before they are implanted in the uterus during an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. The primary goal of PGT is to identify embryos that are free of certain genetic conditions, allowing prospective parents to make informed decisions about which embryos to transfer. This testing can help couples who are carriers of genetic diseases or who have a higher risk of passing on genetic disorders to their children.



PGT involves the extraction of a few cells from the embryo, typically on the third day after fertilization when the embryo has reached the 6-8 cell stage. These cells are then analyzed in a laboratory using various techniques, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), or next-generation sequencing (NGS). The genetic analysis provides information about the presence or absence of specific gene mutations or chromosomal abnormalities, allowing healthcare professionals to select embryos without the identified genetic conditions for transfer.



The segments and sub-section of Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is shown below:

By Product: Reagents Consumables, Instruments



By Procedure: Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis



By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism



By Application: Aneuploidy, Single Gene Disorder, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities, X-Linked Disorders, Human Leukocyte Typing, Gender Identification



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Coopersurgical, Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Oxford Gene Technology, Yikon Genomics, SciGene Corporation.



Important years considered in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



