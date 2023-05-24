A Fight for Justice: The Inspiring Story of Marty Tankleff's Coerced Confession and Wrongful Conviction

(Photo of Martin Tankleff). Martin "Marty" Tankleff is an exoneree and criminal justice advocate known for his wrongful conviction for the murder of his parents in 1990.

Unveiling the Flaws in the Justice System: Marty Tankleff's Inspiring Journey from Coerced Confession to Exoneration on the California Innocence Project Podcast

We cannot accept a criminal justice system that convicts people of crimes they didn’t commit and keeps them in prison despite evidence of their innocence.” — Marty Tankleff

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Talk Network is set to release its third series of the California Innocence Project Podcast, featuring exoneree and criminal justice advocate, Marty Tankleff.

Marty was a high school senior when he was wrongfully convicted for the murder of his parents in 1990. The case against him was built solely on a coerced confession, which Tankleff immediately recanted. Despite the lack of physical evidence, a clear alternative suspect, and the inconsistencies in his confession, Tankleff was convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison – with his initial eligibility for parole not scheduled until October 2040.

“We cannot accept a criminal justice system that convicts people of crimes they didn’t commit and keeps them in prison despite evidence of their innocence,” said Marty Tankleff, Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown Law Center and Special Counsel to Barket Epstein Kearon Aldea & LoTurco, LLP.

Produced by the Legal Talk Network and hosted by California Innocence Project’s Managing Attorney, Michael Semanchik, this series will explore the story of Marty Tankleff's wrongful conviction, his almost two decades behind bars, and eventual exoneration.

"We are thrilled to feature Marty as part of our wrongful conviction series," said Michael Semanchik, host of California Innocence Project Podcast. "Marty's story is an inspiration to all of us, and we are honored to share it with our listeners. It is a powerful reminder of the flaws within the criminal justice system and the need for reform.”

The focus of this series will be on false confessions, a leading contributor in many wrongful convictions cases today. Episodes will offer an in-depth look at the issue of false confessions; including the psychological and legal factors that can lead to eliciting false statements, along with a firsthand account of Marty’s incredible story.

“The criminal injustice system is a train wreck,” said Tankleff. “Just last year, we exonerated over 220 innocent people. We need to stop calling wrongful convictions, wrongful - that is because innocent men and women are intentionally convicted by the wrongdoing of those in power. As an attorney and a professor at Georgetown and Georgetown Law Center, I am able to use my life experience and expertise to change the system. I am also fortunate enough to testify before legislative bodies around the country to make policy changes.”

Today, Marty is a free man, a defense attorney, professor of law, and leading voice for the innocent. He has dedicated his life to advocating for criminal justice reform and helping others who have been wrongfully convicted.

New episodes of the California Innocence Project Podcast will be available for streaming and download on all major podcast platforms starting on May 24, 2023.

The California Innocence Project Podcast, produced by Legal Talk Network, is available now on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

_________________________

About Legal Talk Network:

Legal Talk Network is a top podcast network covering legal news, practice management, and career development. Their diverse hosts and guests aim to enhance the legal profession by offering quality educational content and fostering a community of passionate legal professionals. Learn more at legaltalknetwork.com.

About the California Innocence Project:

The California Innocence Project, a San Diego-based non-profit, works to free wrongfully convicted individuals. Since 1999, they've exonerated 38 innocent people who were imprisoned for crimes they didn't commit. The Project strives for justice by freeing the innocent, punishing the guilty, and ensuring fairness in the justice system. Learn more at californiainnocenceproject.org.

About Clio:

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world’s leading cloud-based technologies for law firms. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. As a result, Clio is helping lawyers and their clients better connect throughout the legal process.

Media assets available at: legaltalkenetwork.com/media