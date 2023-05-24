Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Inaugural Governor's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold the inaugural Governor's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony to honor law enforcement professionals from across South Carolina for their exemplary service, today, Friday, May 19 at 11:30 AM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, state agency leaders, finalists from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, State Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Corrections, Barnwell County Sheriff's Office, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, Charleston Police Department

WHAT: Inaugural Governor's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: Seawell’s Restaurant, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC

