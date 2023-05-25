FITGMR Selected to Develop Program for University of Southern Mississippi's Esports Summer Camp
FITGMR has been asked to create a cutting-edge program & curriculum for USM’s highly anticipated esports summer camp, and their regular season for Fall 2024.
HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR, a leading esports performance and player development company, is excited to announce its partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). During the Spring 2023 Season, FITGMR launched a 12-week coach-led, live training program across multiple teams and titles for USM. While the season is still on-going, USM's Valorant and LoL teams won their conference championships and also made it to the national quarterfinals for the NECC National Championships. Their Overwatch and Rocket League teams finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. Student athletes not only received training on in-game strategies and tactics, but also in the FITGMR system for esports performance with FITGMR's App, the first of its kind to address the mental and physical demands of esports.
— Will Marble, Rocket League Player and League of Legends Team Manager
On the heels of this success, FITGMR has been asked to create a cutting-edge program and curriculum for USM’s highly anticipated esports summer camp, as well as their regular season for Fall 2024. The summer camp collaboration will provide young gamers with a comprehensive and immersive experience, focusing on Rocket League in-game strategy and tactics, video-on-demand (VoD) review, access to the innovative FITGMR system, including the App and Team Dashboard, as well as pre-camp training for coaches and summer staff.
The University of Southern Mississippi's esports summer camp offers a unique opportunity for young enthusiasts to develop their skills, knowledge, and passion for esports in a supportive, healthy, and educational environment. With FITGMR's expertise in player development and commitment to promoting healthy gaming habits, this partnership will ensure an exceptional experience for camp attendees.
“Having FITGMR was beneficial to our program and it was nice to have an extra set of eyes for our gameplay, mechanics, and teamwork. The professional coaching was second to none and Without FITGMR, we would not be where we are today with our success and teamwork,” stated Will Marble, Rocket League Player and League of Legends Team Manager
"We are incredibly pleased to have played a part in the success of USM’s esports program this past semester and are excited to extend our work together providing an engaging and comprehensive esports summer camp program for the USM community," stated Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder at FITGMR.
Registration for the University of Southern Mississippi's esports summer camp is now open, and interested individuals can find more information and secure their spot by visiting Southern Miss Rocket League Esports Summer Camp
Student interested in signing up for the Southern Miss Esports Program can find more information here: Esports | The University of Southern Mississippi
About FITGMR
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals.
The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization
About Southern Miss’ Esports
Esports at Southern Miss is a multi-phased program centered around competitive esports teams established to represent the university in intercollegiate competition and enhance the student experience. The primary mission of this community is to develop learning focused, connected, and healthy individuals through competition, community, and esports experiences while preparing students for post-graduation with non-competitive industry training in their chosen field of study.
