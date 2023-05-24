New Urgent Care in Reidsville Breaks Ground next to Arby’s on US 29 — Carolina QuickCare
New Urgent Care being built in Reidsville next to Arby's & Starbucks, across from Lowe's Home Improvement
Walk-in Medical Center Coming Fall 2023, Will be Open 7 Days a Week with Onsite Lab & X-Ray
We're excited to break ground & ‘Rise Up’ in the wonderful community of Reidsville. Our team looks forward to providing Reidsville residents with convenient access to quality healthcare 7 days a week.”REIDSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care brand continues its rapid expansion in North Carolina with the groundbreaking of a new walk-in medical center in Reidsville at 5156 US 29 Business (📍 next to Arby’s & Starbucks, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement).
The state-of-the-art urgent care center will be open 7 days a week beginning in FALL 2023, offering a compassionate, affordable alternative to emergency room services. The Reidsville location will also be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.
Our Carolina QuickCare Reidsville team members look forward to providing quality, in-person care to patients of all ages beginning in Fall 2023. The new location will be open 7 days a week during evenings and weekends to fit the busy schedules of Reidsville families:
► Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
"We're excited to break ground and ‘Rise Up’ in the wonderful community of Reidsville," exclaims Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team looks forward to providing Reidsville residents with convenient access to quality healthcare, 7 days a week."
— Affordable Care & Convenient Services —
The Carolina QuickCare Reidsville location will accept all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, and will also offer $119 self-pay pricing. No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can choose to check in online. In addition to illness and injury visits, the center will provide physicals and evaluations, as well as the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns • Occupational medicine • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Stitches • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Headaches • and more
To get up-to-date information regarding the new Carolina QuickCare Reidsville location opening in Fall 2023 at 5156 US 29 Business, Reidsville, NC 27320, visit the center’s homepage at https://carolinaquickcare.com/urgent-care-locations/reidsville/, or text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107. You can also follow the Reidsville location on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareReidsville.
