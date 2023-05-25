Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size to Exceed USD $81.1 Million at a 10.6% CAGR by 2031

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bamboo toothbrush market generated $30.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $81.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Increase in consumers’ awareness about the oral hygiene, growing eco-friendly consumer base, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers drive the growth of the global bamboo toothbrush market. Region wise, North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Bamboo is sustainable and environmentally friendly material. It easily grows after harvesting also, it is easily harvested. It naturally grows without any fertilizers which makes it an organic material. Plus, it is highly durable and has impressive strength-to-weight ratio. Because of its eco friendly nature, it is becoming more popular among consumers. The first use of bamboo toothbrush has been found in ancient China at the end of 15th century. They were made with boar hair fastened to a piece of bamboo.

Key Bamboo Toothbrush Industry players are committed to developing products that are eco-friendly alternatives to single-plastic products. Also, to produce the bamboo toothbrush manufacturers source the raw materials from local farmers. Once the bamboo is cultivated, the land is cleared and the new are harvested on the same land. Thus, keeping a balance on both the social and biological aspects. This move also helps in providing employment opportunities to the local people. Apart from these the manufacturers are also collaborating with NGOs who are working towards the environment and sustainability in order to set campaigns and clean up drives. These types of initiatives will create an awareness among consumers for bamboo toothbrush products.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bamboo toothbrush market based on end use, bristle type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on end use, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the children segment.

Based on bristle type, the soft segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the medium and firm segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bamboo toothbrush market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global bamboo toothbrush market analyzed in the research includeBamboo India, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate Palmotive Company, My Humble Earth, Humble GroupAB, BAMKIKI, Bam&Boo, Big Little Brush, Enviromental Toothbrush, Paivi Enterprise, Mabboo,ecoheart, s.r.o., Boobam, Bamboos World, and The Bamboo Brush Society.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bamboo toothbrush market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

