Durham School Services Team Members in Michigan Recognized for Exemplary Service and Dedication to Students

Oakland Schools Excellence in Transportation Award Winners

Pictured Left to Right: Sheila Carter, Eursella R. Lewis (General Manager), and Peggy McKinney

Sparkle Award Winner - Cristine Petracca

Sparkle Award Winner - Doug Latimer

Sparkle Award Winner - Sherri Franklin

— Eursella R. Lewis, Rochester General Manager
ROCHESTER, MI, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services is proud to announce that twelve of its team members have received community awards for their dedication to and excellence in service. Ten team members were awarded the Rochester Community Schools (RCS) Sparkle Award; three received special recognition, and two received the Oakland Schools Excellence in Transportation Award. As part of our ongoing Company value initiatives, we are dedicated to rewarding, acknowledging, and fostering the exceptional talents of our team members.

The Rochester Community Schools Sparkle Award honors individuals and groups that have provided exemplary service and support to RCS students with special needs. Individuals were nominated by parents and teachers in the Rochester community, and winners were recognized at an appreciation ceremony where family and friends honored them.

Rochester Community Schools Sparkle Award Winners
• Michelle Breeding
• Ralph Crittenden
• Joyce Faulkner*
• Sherri Franklin
• Deb Hall
• Jean Lamberson
• Doug Latimer
• Cristine Petracca*
• Diane Saad-Walters
• Vivian Spence*

*indicates these individuals received additional, special recognition for their service

The Oakland Schools Excellence in Transportation Award recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond their line of daily duties. Individuals were nominated by their fellow peers. All winners were honored at a banquet and were presented with an award plaque.

Oakland Schools Excellence in Transportation Award Winners
• Peggy McKinney
• Sheila Carter

“I was beyond thrilled and proud when I heard that twelve of my amazing team members were recognized by our partners and community,” said Eursella R. Lewis, Rochester General Manager. “It came as no surprise to me, of course, because I’ve seen the hard work, effort, and dedication they put into their responsibilities, day in and day out. They truly value the fact that they help make a difference in the community by getting students to school safely every day. I am glad our partners recognize this as well and are showing their appreciation through these awards.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

