Pflugerville Pride Presents 2nd Annual Pride Pfestival on June 10th
After the success of its inaugural pride event, which saw over 6,000 attendees, the 2nd Annual event brings more Entertainment and activities for the community
Our inaugural pride was so successful, we wanted to bring a bigger and better Pfestival for our community”PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pflugerville, TX - Pflugerville Pride, following the overwhelming success of its inaugural pride event, which saw over 6,000 attendees, is thrilled to present the 2nd Annual Pride Pfestival on Main Street in downtown Pflugerville, Texas, on June 10, 2023. This exciting event will showcase local musicians, dancers, comedians, drag performers, and an enlightening LGBTQ+ panel.
The Pfestival will close Main Street for four blocks and expand into multiple venues, coinciding with LGBTQ+ Pride month. This year, the event will focus on highlighting the vibrant local arts scene in Pflugerville and surrounding communities.
Attendees can look forward to an incredible lineup of entertainment, including the return appearances of LGBTQ+ comedian Ky Krebs and Tish and the Mizzbehavin Band. Joining them across three stages will be seven live music performances by talented local musicians including Fun Gus and the Shrooms and Brand New Key, spoken word by Kas Poetess and Jack of Hearts, two Drag shows featuring over 20 performers hosted by KVUE Meteorologist Shane Hinton, Brandi Williams and Kara Foxx Paris, as well as local dance troupes. With over 100 vendors ranging from food and clothing to jewelry, art, books, and non-profit organizations, the Pfestival promises a diverse and exciting marketplace. Adding to the artistic ambiance, a dedicated gallery will showcase visual art from the talented local artists within our community.
Additionally, the Pfestival will host an LGBTQ+ pride panel, featuring notable guests such as Texas Representatives James Talarico and Sheryl Cole, State Senator Sarah Eckhardt, Pflugerville City Councilmember Rudy Metayer, Activist Ash Hall, and Brad Pritchett, the Government Affairs Director at Equality Texas. This panel, moderated by KXAN anchor Will Dupree, will engage in discussions about the current state of legislation, its impact on the LGBTQ+ community, and how we can move forward.
Raymie Corpuel, President of Pflugerville Pride, expressed their excitement, stating, "Our inaugural pride was so successful, we wanted to bring a bigger and better Pfestival for our community."
The Pfamily Pfun Zone, presented by Elements Preschool and K&A Grooming, will offer carnival-style games, a bounce house, face painting, arts and crafts, and more, ensuring a delightful experience for the whole family.
Further diversifying the program, a Youth Open Mic/Poetry reading event, a fundraising silent auction, and a make-and-take craft activity at the Pflugerville Public Library will contribute to the day's festivities.
The free event will commence at 3pm on the Orange stage at 2nd and Main Streets with an opening ceremony led by the Pflugerville Pride President, Mayor Victor Gonzales, and City Councilmembers Jim McDonald and Doug Weiss. Mayor Victor Gonzales issued a proclamation on May 23rd, recognizing June as Pride month for the city of Pflugerville.
This event couldn’t be possible without the support of our city and our amazing Signature sponsors: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Vivent Health, K & A Grooming, our Platinum Sponsors: Dell Technologies, Walmart Pflugerville, Lone Star Circle of Care, Pflugerville Area Democrats and many others.
To ensure convenient access, free parking will be available at The Pfield, with shuttle services running throughout the duration of the event.
This year, Pflugerville Pride is also hosting a 21+ Pride After Dark experience with live music, Burlesque, Drag, Vendors and more! This is a ticketed event.
For more information and updates on the 2nd Annual Pride Pfestival, visit the Pflugerville Pride website at pfpride.org or follow them on social media.
ABOUT Pflugerville Pride
Pflugerville Pride is an all-volunteer organization that is producing the Pride Pfestival. As a new organization that formed in 2021, the vision is for Pflugerville to become a beacon of queer acceptance shining between a rock and a weird place, where everyone is free to be their pfantastically authentic self without fear or judgment. Pf Pride hopes to be a place that provides community, resources, and socializing throughout the year for all in Central Texas. For additional information please visit www.pfpride.org.
