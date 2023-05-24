DAVID D. MOON RELATES SCIENCE TO RELIGION AND VICE VERSA IN HIS BOOK
David D. Moon proposes an insightful yet debatable theory in his book Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve BallTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the modern scientific methods of today, there was alchemy and its superstitions. David D. Moon traces back to this time and connects the current state of science to the Bible in his, admittedly controversial, book Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball.
Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball centers on the theory that the Great Deluge or, according to the Bible, the Flood of Noah could have caused transmutations that may affect carbon dating methodology, resulting to different data, like age, on what is being studied.
Archaeologist Amy K. on Amazon says, “This book sheds a ton of information on the future of carbon dating, cold fusion and what it means for all of us in the lab in terms of the study of the history of humans and existence on this planet as well while also tying into Biblical philosophy.”
Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is clear, understandable, and extensively engaging. Truly a book for all, but a sweet treat for those who love a good intriguing read.
Currently living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, David D. Moon earned his Bachelor of Science in Science Education at Mankato State College in 1972. He has taught high school physical sciences in different states, including Wisconsin and Texas. He has worked in the field of cold fusion theory since 1989, publishing a dozen publications. He also invented the Nucleovoltaic Cell, which is made to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity.
Explore a part of science through a religious viewpoint and grab a copy of the book on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube