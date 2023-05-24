Regenerative Agriculture Market Size More Than Doubles to Reach USD 21.03 Billion With the CAGR of 14.6% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America dominates the global regenerative agriculture market. Big corporations in the United States, including Pepsi, Walmart, General Mills, Unilever, Microsoft, and Grupo Bimbo, are increasingly taking measures to boost the adoption of regenerative agriculture, according to Producers Market. PepsiCo, for instance, pledged to switch to regenerative farming methods on all of its 7 million acres of agricultural land by 2030, a move they believe will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million tons.

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market – Overview

Regenerative agriculture treats food and farming systems with a focus on conservation and restoration. It emphasizes regenerating topsoil, raising biodiversity, enriching the water cycle, expanding ecosystem services, promoting biosequestration, boosting climate change resilience, and preserving the health and vitality of agricultural soil. Through carbon sequestration and enhanced crop tolerance to climatic shocks, it helps reduce emissions. Increasing biomass production increases soil fertility and halts soil erosion. If nitrogen-fixing crops are included in the cycle, regenerative crop management techniques, such as crop rotation to guarantee permanent ground cover, have the potential to boost soil fertility and nutrient levels.

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market – By Application

Based on application, the global regenerative agriculture market is segmented into carbon sequestration, nutrient cycling, biodiversity, and others. The biodiversity segment accounts for the highest market share. Polycultures, mixed crop rotation, cover crops, organic soil management, and low- or no-tillage techniques are examples of regenerative agriculture strategies that have been found to improve overall species diversity while lowering insect population densities. By improving the performance of soil microbial communities, strategies that prioritize organic over inorganic inputs also contribute to the restoration of below-ground biodiversity.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on many industries including the market for regenerative agriculture. While the pandemic badly affected certain elements of the regenerative agriculture market, others experienced growth. Supply chain disruptions were one of COVID-19's major effects on the market. The pandemic significantly disrupted logistics and transportation, which made it more challenging to bring items to market. In addition, many farms experienced a labor shortage as a result of the inability or unwillingness of workers to travel owing to lockdown and health issues. On the other hand, the demand for regenerative agriculture grew due to the growing consumer interest in locally and sustainably derived food.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global regenerative agriculture market include General Mills Inc., Danone S.A., Patagonia Provisions, Dr. Bronner's, The Savory Institute, Rodale Institute, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Alter Eco, White Oak Pastures, California Olive Ranch, Applegate Farms, Natura & Co, Farmigo, Maple Hill Creamery, and Organic Valley.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In May 2023 – Bunge, a United States-based food company, created a regenerative agriculture program in Brazil to support farmers.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Practice, Application, Region Key Players General Mills Inc., Danone S.A., Patagonia Provisions, Dr. Bronner's, The Savory Institute, Rodale Institute, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Alter Eco, White Oak Pastures, California Olive Ranch, Applegate Farms, Natura & Co, Farmigo, Maple Hill Creamery, Organic Valley

By Practice

Aquaculture

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Holistic Planned Grazing

Others

By Application

Carbon Sequestration

Nutrient Cycling

Biodiversity

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







