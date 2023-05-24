Headline:Investors with Losses over $100,000 with Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a filed Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 with Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 12, 2023. NASDAQ: BIRD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 13, 2023, an investor in NASDAQ: BIRD shares filed a lawsuit against Allbirds, Inc. in an effort to recover losses. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Allbirds, Inc. was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings, that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products, that Allbirds, Inc. was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal, that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

