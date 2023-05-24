Opus EHR and Saisystems Health Announce Joint Partnership to Enhance Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Centers' Operational Efficiency and Speed up Profits

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus EHR, a complete clinical solution that empowers providers to customize, measure, and assess clients’ treatment, has joined forces with Saisystems Health, an outpatient billing software, to provide real-time analytics and reporting for Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Centers.



The partnership will enable treatment centers to seamlessly capture critical data and analytics to drive operational efficiency, enhance revenue cycle management, and improve client outcomes. With Saisystems Health's robust billing software and Opus EHR's clinical solution, centers can easily monitor their insurance mix by filtering transactions and claims by source, forecasting, and strategizing operations.

"We are excited to partner with Saisystems Health to offer a comprehensive clinical and billing solution to Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Centers," said Trey Wilson, CEO of Opus EHR. "Our combined expertise and innovative technologies will enable centers to achieve optimal performance and deliver high-quality care to their clients."

The partnership's benefits include real-time data analytics and customizable reporting, increased revenue capture, easy connectivity to any database, and enhanced operational efficiency. These benefits enable centers to understand their revenue cycle better and streamline their workflows, leading to more effective treatment and better client outcomes.

Saisystems Health has been providing billing services to the post-acute long-term care space for over 30 years and proudly entered the Behavioral Health market in its partnership with Opus EHR. With expertise in billing, and coding for outpatient facilities, Saisystems’s partnership with Opus will help behavioral health professionals reduce administrative burdens while improving overall collections. Optimal revenue performance depends on monitoring key performance indicators.

"Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Centers face unique challenges when it comes to revenue cycle management and operational efficiency," said David Lane, Vice President of Customer Success at Saisystems Health. "Our partnership with Opus EHR will enable centers to capture data in real-time, and our billing software will allow industry centers to connect to any database and easily monitor their insurance mix to optimize their operations."

Saisystems Health offers the most advanced set of revenue tools for greater efficiency and quicker, more consistent reimbursements. With a concierge service, transparency to data, reporting, and analytics, and their specialized back-office team can be a powerful addition to behavioral health practices.

The partnership between Opus EHR and Saisystems Health is a significant step towards improving revenue cycle management and operational efficiency in Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Centers. The collaboration will enhance client care, streamline workflows, and drive financial performance. To learn more about the integration benefits and more information, download the Data Insights for Higher Profits E-Book here: https://www.opusehr.com/data-insights-ebook

About Opus EHR

Opus EHR is a complete clinical solution specifically built for behavioral health, SUD, mental health, Substance Abuse, and addiction treatment centers to provide solutions for both inpatient and outpatient centers. With innovative technologies and expertise in healthcare, Opus EHR helps providers deliver high-quality care and achieve optimal outcomes.

With everything in one place in one secure, Opus helps customize treatment workflow and optimize the clinical and operational continuum of care intake, including intake, admissions, documentation, billing, revenue cycle, clinical, and medical management processes – all in a secure and HIPAA-compliant environment. Opus consistently serves its client needs through customization and added innovative feature requests that come in—providing a solution for facilities to increase efficiency and quality of care in a complex and ever-changing healthcare environment. As a result, the care team stays in sync to achieve higher reimbursements and better outcomes. Centralization results in more time with your clients and less on your systems, leading to higher profits for your organization. For more information, visit www.opusehr.com

About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, including outpatient billing software. With expertise in revenue cycle management, Saisystems Health helps healthcare providers optimize their operations and improve financial performance. Saisystems Health product and service offerings were designed by and for PALTC professionals and now service both markets, including Behavioral Health clients, to deliver the benefits of a back office without the overhead burden.

For more information, visit www.saisystemshealth.com

