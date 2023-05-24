Submit Release
Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2023 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

  Q2-2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
  Date   : Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  Time  4:15 PM
  Dial-in numbers : 1-416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786
  Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors 
       
  CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
  Availability dates : June 7 (7:30 PM) to June 21 (11:59 PM)
  Access telephone numbers : 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070  
  Access code : 225393 #
       
  2023 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
  3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  4th quarter   : Tuesday, December 12, 2023

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc 


