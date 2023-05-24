DHHR Highlights 988 as a Mental Health Resource for EMS First Responders

As part of Mental Health Month and EMS Week , the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health - Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) is highlighting a resource available to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) first responders. Crisis counselors with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offer support to EMS workers during times of difficulty and stress.

“EMS and all first responders are heroes, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need support,” said Jody Ratliff, OEMS Director. “Not only are they working to balance family and work schedules, but they are dealing with traumatic and challenging events on a daily basis, which makes a huge impact on mental health.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers confidential 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

DHHR’s OEMS and Bureau for Behavioral Health worked with First Choice Services, which operates the DHHR-funded 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in West Virginia, to coordinate EMS ride-alongs with 988 crisis counselors to provide insight on talking to first responders.



