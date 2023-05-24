Data Center Construction Market to Reach USD 58.33 Billion, at a 9.2% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

The development and increasing utilization of IoT devices is one factor that is expected to drive the data center construction market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Data Center Construction Market Information by Design Type, Tier Type, Industry Vertical, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Data Center Construction Market could thrive at a rate of 9.2% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 58.33 Billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis:

Data center construction refers to the process of designing, building, and operating physical infrastructures for data storage, processing, and management. This includes everything from server rooms and small data centers to large hyper-scale facilities. The global data center construction market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for data storage and processing, adoption of cloud-based services, and growing investment in data centers by government and private organizations.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Data Center Construction industry include.

AECOM

Arup Group

Corgan Associates Inc.

DPR Construction

Gensler

HDR Architecture

Turner Construction

Syska Hennessy

Hoffman Construction Company

Floor Construction

Fortis Construction

Mortenson Company

Brasfield & Gorrie, L.L.C.

ISG LTD

The Boldt Company

Latest Industry Updates:

June 2021 - NTT Ltd. launched its Data Center Interconnect, a global network service that offers secure and private connections between NTT's data centers and major cloud service providers through a single physical port supporting multiple virtual network services. This service aims to provide a seamless and secure network infrastructure for enterprises across the globe.

August 2020 - Arup was awarded for its sustainable summit that empowered suppliers to build a sustainable supply chain. The company developed a Carbon Management Plan for the event and worked with main suppliers to create a sustainable supply chain. This award recognition is expected to positively impact Arup's revenues and profits by showcasing its expertise in sustainability and responsible supply chain management.

Scope of the Report - Virtual Private Network Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 58.33 billion Market CAGR during 2022-2030 9.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Dynamics Rising Number of IOT Devices Rapid Installation of Data Center Facilities

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the main drivers of the data center construction market is the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities. With the exponential growth of data, driven by the adoption of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), there is a need for robust and scalable data storage solutions. This has led to a surge in the construction of data centers worldwide, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Market Restraints:

One of the primary restraints is the high cost of building and operating data centers. Data center construction involves significant capital investment, and operating costs can be high due to factors such as energy consumption, cooling requirements, and maintenance. Additionally, the construction process can be time-consuming and complex, involving several stakeholders such as architects, contractors, and equipment suppliers. These factors can lead to delays and cost overruns, which can negatively impact the growth of the market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the data center construction market. On the one hand, the pandemic has led to an increase in demand for data center services as more people work and study from home, increasing the need for cloud computing and data storage. This has led to an increase in data center construction projects and investments. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and delays in construction projects due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has affected the pace of data center construction projects and led to higher costs. Additionally, the pandemic has forced many organizations to reassess their data center needs and consider alternative solutions, such as edge computing and hybrid cloud models. This may impact the demand for large-scale data center construction projects in the long term.

Market Segmentation:

By Design Type - The design types in the market include General Construction, Electrical Construction, And Mechanical Construction.

The design types in the market include General Construction, Electrical Construction, And Mechanical Construction. By Tier Type - By tier type, the segment includes Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4

By tier type, the segment includes Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 By Industry Vertical - By industry vertical, the segment includes BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Energy, Public Sector, and Others

Regional Insights:

In North America, the growth of the data center construction market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the growth of big data analytics. The demand for high-density data centers with low latency and high-speed connectivity is also driving the market in this region. Additionally, in Europe, the market is driven by the increasing demand for colocation data centers, which offer cost-effective solutions to businesses that cannot afford to build and operate their data centers. The growth of the e-commerce sector, along with the increasing use of mobile devices and IoT, is also driving the demand for data centers in this region.

Further, in the Asia-Pacific region, the market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. The region is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, which are witnessing significant growth in digitalization and internet penetration. The demand for data centers in this region is also driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology and the growth of the e-commerce sector.

