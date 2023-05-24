Preformed Firestop Devices Market Trending Business Factors will Drives Growth by 2030 | At CAGR of 6.0%

Owing to rise in investment in residential and nonresidential construction drives growth of preformed firestop devices.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The preformed firestop devices market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of preformed devices used for firestopping applications. Firestopping is the process of sealing openings and penetrations in fire-rated walls, floors, and other building components to prevent the spread of fire, smoke, and toxic gases during a fire event. Preformed firestop devices are specifically designed components that provide a ready-made solution for sealing such openings.

Preformed firestop devices are typically made from fire-resistant materials such as intumescent compounds, silicone, or other fire-rated materials. They are manufactured in various forms and shapes to fit different types of penetrations and openings, including pipe penetrations, cable trays, electrical conduit openings, HVAC ducts, and construction joints.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12920

The global preformed firestop devices market size was $284.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $522.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, sleeves & pathways segment dominated the global preformed firestop devices market accounting for two-fourths share of the market.

Expansion of the residential and commercial sectors drive the demand for preformed firestop devices products, thereby fueling the growth of the preformed firestop devices market. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. boosts the preformed firestop devices market growth.

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12920

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the market report include Rockwool International A/S, Etex, Hilti, STI, 3M, Firestop Manufacturing Ltd., Passafe Fire Protection Ltd., Fisher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dimorph Group (Tenmat), and Emerson Electric Co.

The global preformed firestop devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into sleeves & pathways; firestop brick, block, & plugs; and others. The sleeves & pathways segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on application, the market in divided into Plumbing, electrical & others. The plumbing segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial & industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2020.The market in North America is expected to exhibit high CAGR, owing to rapid urbanization and economic development in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the market analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12920