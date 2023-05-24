Acoustic Insulation Market Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2030

The growing construction sector is expected to create high demand opportunities for acoustic insulation products.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acoustic insulation market size was valued at $12,274.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,205.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Acoustic insulation is a technique used for reducing, cancelling, or controlling sound and noise levels generated by machines and other sources to improve the environment and meet regulatory requirements.

Acoustic insulation, also known as sound insulation or soundproofing, refers to the materials and techniques used to reduce or block sound transmission between spaces. It involves creating barriers or implementing measures to prevent sound from entering or leaving a particular area.

Noise reduction and absorption may both be achieved with sound proofing and acoustic insulating materials. Noise absorption lowers echoes, reverberating, repetition, and reflection by reducing energy of sound waves as they pass through a location.

One of the most difficult aspects of architecture and construction is acoustic design. Major acoustical criteria alter depending on the use of a building or a room, and are centered on sound management across spaces, sound control inside a room, and hearing efficiency in conference rooms and auditoriums. Acoustic insulation systems are turnkey solutions for achieving optimal acoustic quality in buildings. Insulation in buildings is intended to reduce transfer of airborne and structural noise across different rooms.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the acoustic insulation market report include Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.

Key Segments Based On:

By Material -

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

BY END USER -

Building Construction

Industrial

Transportation

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

