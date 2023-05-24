DSI self-service application kiosks will be suspended on this Thursday and Friday due to system upgrade

MACAU, May 24 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will conduct system upgrade from 25th May 2023 (Thursday) 9 p.m. to 26th May 2023 (Friday) 9 p.m. All DSI self-service kiosks for identification document application (i.e. self-service applications for Macau SAR Resident Identity Card, Macau SAR travel documents and certificates) will be suspended at that time. DSI are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

During the system upgrade, eligible applicants can lodge their application via Macao One Account. DSI self-service kiosks for identification document application will resume normal after the above-mentioned system upgrade has finished.