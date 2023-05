BOSTON – May 24, 2023 – The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is pleased to announce that the following community health centers are recipients of the 2023 COVID-19 Community Health Equity Response Grant:

Boston Medical Center, Greater Roslindale Medical Dental Center

Dorchester House Health

Charles River Community Health Center

Harbor Health Geiger Gibson Community Health Center and Daniel Driscoll – Neponset Health Center

Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center

Uphams Corner Community Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center

This grant supports Boston-based community health centers’ efforts to re-engage community members and patients into the health care system who were affected by delays in care and temporary shutdowns in services and are now experiencing negative health outcomes as a result. Examples of interventions supported by the grant include community health workers, patient navigators, and programming to improve access to COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.

“Health and safety is the bedrock of thriving communities," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "These investments will empower community health centers across the City to continue connecting residents with the care and services that they need right in their neighborhoods."

"Community health centers are a key ally in our mission to improve health equity across Boston. Expanding the services and capacity of our community health center partners is paramount as we continue to work towards an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. "These investments in our community health centers is a clear statement on how our city prioritizes health equity and access to care.”

A total of $1.4 million in funding was awarded to the seven community health centers. Each recipient was chosen because they actively work to improve access to prevention, intervention, and response strategies that reduce health inequities through the services they provide within the communities they serve. This grant utilizes funding made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“As we continue to engage our patients, it’s crucial to strengthen the service and resources offered to our patient population. The COVID-19 Community Health Equity Response grant is an essential to ensure sustainable and ongoing services,” said Dr. Cyril Ubiem, PhD Vice President Special Programs and Services Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.

"DotHouse Health extends our gratitude and appreciation to the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission on becoming a recipient of the Community Health Equity Response Grant. We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the City and the Commission in supporting the health and well-being of all the City's residents. We look forward to using the funding to help us expand programming and services to benefit patients and community members who have been most impacted by healthcare inequities,” said Michelle Nadow, President & CEO, DotHouse Health.

“We are grateful to the City of Boston for their support in advancing our shared goal of health equity and closing the gaps experienced by our vulnerable patient population. The impact of the pandemic on our patients has been ongoing, and this grant will greatly help us in revitalizing our efforts to care for those experiencing negative health outcomes as a result, said Courtney Urick, Executive Director of the Greater Roslindale Medical and Dental Center.

The grantees will work with BPHC’s Director of Equitable and Strategic Initiatives, Bureau of Infectious Disease, and Office of Public Health Preparedness to develop coordinated approaches and response models to unique health equity challenges that disproportionately harm communities of color and other historically marginalized groups.

