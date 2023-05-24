On-Demand Insurance Market : Top players AXA, Chubb, GetSafe, Metromile, Munich Re, Ping An Insurance | 2023 - 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of digital platforms, the on-demand insurance market is becoming more accessible and convenient for consumers, enabling them to purchase insurance coverage for specific events or periods of time with ease. Furthermore, the use of emerging technologies like IoT, blockchain, and artificial intelligence is also expected to revolutionize the industry, providing better risk assessment and management tools, and improving the overall customer experience.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “On-Demand Insurance Market," The on-demand insurance market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $23.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

On-demand insurance refers to a type of insurance coverage that allows customers to purchase insurance policies for a specific period of time or for a specific activity. This type of insurance is gaining popularity in today's fast-paced, on-demand economy, where people may only need insurance coverage for a short period of time or for a specific event or activity. Examples of on-demand insurance include coverage for a single trip, a short-term rental, or a specific project or event. Thus, on-demand insurance is typically purchased and managed online, making it quick and easy for customers to get the coverage they need.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in December 2022, Zurich Insurance and Citi have collaborated to create and launch the Zurich Lifestyle Insurance Plan, a flexible and customizable insurance offering that is accessible via the Citi mobile app. Therefore, such strategy helps boost the growth of the on-demand insurance market.

On the basis of coverage, the travel insurance segment is the highest growing segment. This is because there has been a rise in the on-demand travel market, which allows consumers to purchase insurance coverage for specific events or activities, such as travel. Moreover, on-demand travel insurance offers peace of mind to travelers, knowing that they are protected against unexpected events that could occur during their trip, such as trip cancellation, medical emergencies, or lost baggage. However, the electronic equipment insurance segment is considered to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is because on-demand electronic equipment policies provide a convenient and cost-effective way for consumers to protect their valuable electronic devices. In addition, these policies can be customized to fit the specific needs of the individual, allowing them to choose the level of coverage they need for the electronic equipment and the duration of the policy.

By region, North America attained the highest growth in 2022. This is because the market is witnessing the emergence of innovative business models such as peer-to-peer insurance, which allows individuals to pool their resources and collectively insure against risks. However, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This is because there is an increased adoption of usage-based insurance, which allows customers to pay only for the coverage they need. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is also seeing increased collaboration between insurance companies and other industry players, such as fintech firms and ride-sharing platforms, to offer integrated and seamless insurance solutions to customers. Thus, these factors are driving the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the on-demand insurance market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing on-demand insurance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the on-demand insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global on-demand insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

On-Demand Insurance Market Report Highlights

Coverage

Travel Insurance

Event Insurance

Renter's Insurance

Electronic Equipment Insurance

Others

End User

Individuals

Businesses

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players AXA, Chubb, GetSafe, Metromile, Munich Re, Ping An Insurance, Root, zego, Zuno, Zurich

