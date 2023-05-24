CheapOair.ca shares their 2023 Travel List of the top domestic, U.S. and international destinations Canadians are booking this summer

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the May 22nd Victoria Day holiday marks the unofficial start of the summer season, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is sharing insights into the top Canadian, U.S. and international destinations booked by Canadians for the upcoming summer season.

Through its comprehensive travel trend monitoring of web site bookings between June 1 and August 31, 2023, CheapOair.ca has highlighted key insights that show Canadians are ready to make the most out of their summer vacation time.

Key Insights

- Backyard travel to domestic destinations continue to lead the charge, possibly driven by the high international currency conversion and more cost-effective flight options.

- Star-struck travellers are flocking to popular U.S. locations with frequent direct flights and well-known attractions, in particular New York and Los Angeles.

- Key international booking insights found that Manila has grown to become the number one destination outside of Canada, which is exciting to see as Canada has a large – and fast growing – Filipino community.

- Furthermore, European destinations that are rich in culture and history are entering the top 20 this year and seeing significant bookings, particularly Rome, Athens and Lisbon.

“We are excited to see the variety of new locales and popular local destinations that made our 2023 Top Summer Travel List,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “Seeing international destinations such as Manila become our #1 destination outside of Canada as well as seeing Athens and Lisbon make the list shows that Canadians are embracing further locales, while popular metropolitan cities such as Toronto and New York continue to lead for North American travel.”

Without further delay, here are the top summer destinations Canadians are bookings:

Domestic Destinations:

Toronto Calgary Vancouver Montreal Edmonton Halifax Winnipeg Ottawa

U.S. Destinations:

New York City Los Angeles

International Destinations:

Manila London Beirut Paris Cairo Rome Athens Lisbon Delhi Istanbul

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in planning their travel accommodations. Canadians can view up-to-date travel related guidelines and choose summer destinations worldwide via the “Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair.ca.

Note to media : Additional flight booking statistics and interviews can be arranged upon request.

