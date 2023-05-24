Richardson Electronics’ Patented ULTRA3000® Selected by GE Vernova as the Exclusive Pitch Energy Module Available on their Expanded Product Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RELL) announced today that its ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM) has been selected by GE Vernova to be featured on their recently launched online marketplace for onshore wind parts and essentials. GE’s marketplace specializes in onshore wind turbine parts, including parts for other OEM wind turbines. Richardson Electronics has worked with GE to make this product available to the owner/operators of GE wind turbines in North America.



The marketplace will feature key products for wind turbines from world-leading technology companies including Richardson Electronics’ ULTRA3000® and will be the go-to web site for GE wind turbine owner/operators. With more than 100,000 items available for purchase supporting both GE and other OEM onshore wind turbines, the store will enable wind farm owners to purchase all the spare parts and wind farm essentials they need in one simple transaction.

Richardson Electronics’ ULTRA3000® is a drop-in replacement for lead acid batteries used in electric pitch systems. With its true plug-and-play technology, owners can replace one battery at a time on an as needed basis or retrofit the entire pitch system. With over 37,000 PEMs installed, Richardson Electronics’ ULTRA3000® has become the GE owner/operators’ number one choice for ultracapacitor based pitch systems. With the increased reliability of ultracapacitors over lead acid batteries, owners can reduce nuisance battery faults and increase wind turbine availability.

“We are very excited about the new agreement with GE. We are enjoying huge success with the ULTRA3000® PEM and this agreement will nearly double our served available market in North America. We look forward to working with GE to bring this product and others to an expanded market. As we expand our portfolio of products designed to support wind turbine customers, we will work with GE as a partner,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager Power Microwave and Green Energy Solutions Group.

GE Vernova announced at the CLEANPOWER Conference that it’s expanded Onshore Wind Online Shop also helps customers to improve cashflow, with flexible credit options, digital invoicing, and the ability to purchase from multiple suppliers all in one location with a single purchase order. To register and learn more, please visit: shop.gerenewableenergy.com.

The Richardson Electronics’ team will be exhibiting in booth (#813) at the CLEANPOWER Conference and Exhibition through May 25, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Company’s patented ultracapacitor-based pitch energy module, the ULTRA3000®, will also be on display.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES’s focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit our webpage.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

