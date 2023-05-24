Cologix Announces New Sustainable Scalelogix(SM) Data Center in Montréal, Québec

The new 205,000-square-foot facility in Technoparc Montréal will be a LEED Gold-certified, sustainable data center built by Crevier Mancini Leeswood (CML) Construction

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that it has started construction of its latest Scalelogix facility, Montréal MTL8 data center. With a planned 205,000 square feet and 21 megawatts (MW) of power, MTL8 represents one of Cologix’s greenest and most sustainably designed data centers to date.



Currently being built by CML Construction with an expected completion by mid-2024, MTL8 is an expansion of Cologix’s existing data center footprint in Montréal. As a LEED Gold-certified facility by the U.S. Green Building Council , MTL8 will consume minimal energy, water and natural resources to reduce its overall impact on the environment. The facility’s cooling system is designed for maximum energy efficiency to optimize functionality while reducing the energy required to operate the facility. MTL8 also will use renewable energy power from Hyrdo-Québec.

"We are very pleased to welcome Cologix to Saint-Laurent,” said Alan DeSousa, Borough Mayor of Saint-Laurent, one of Montréal's outer boroughs located in the north central part of the island. “As a sustainable municipal territory that has put a climate emergency plan in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, we are sensitive to the fact that this Cologix building is the first data center in Canada to receive LEED Gold certification. Besides, this is a strategic location for Cologix to develop its business, especially with more than 4,000 companies and three major industrial clusters here, including information and communication technologies. But also, because it is close to the airport and to the air, sea and road transportation network, which will soon be reinforced by our five REM stations. The Cologix data center is further proof that economic prosperity, innovation and environmental protection can be successfully combined."

The MTL8 data center will enable businesses to build and scale their operations in a facility that aligns with Montréal’s sustainability goals. Located in Technoparc Montréal, Canada's first science park, MTL8 is built in a community of more than one hundred innovative companies in the life sciences, aerospace and technology industries. Additionally, with dark fiber connectivity, Cologix’s 11 Montréal data centers are linked across the greater Montréal Metropolitan area with direct access to the primary carrier hotel in the region.

"We are thrilled to launch our newest data center in Montréal Technoparc," said Daniel Laurin, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Client Solutions at Cologix. "With its sustainable design, unparalleled connectivity and strong interconnection capabilities, MTL8 is well-positioned to serve as a critical hub for businesses in the region and beyond. We look forward to supporting our customers' growth and success with this exciting new facility."

“We are ecstatic to be the chosen builder of this LEED Gold-certified data center located in the prestigious Technoparc of Ville Saint-Laurent,” said Francesca Mancini, Vice-President and Partner of CML Construction. “We want to thank Cologix for having the confidence in our team to construct this state-of-the-art facility. As general contractors we recognize our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact, so we will be working with sustainable materials to construct this project and throughout the construction process to focus on minimizing our carbon footprint.”

MTL8 is one of three new Scalelogix facilities that Cologix is currently developing in the U.S. and Canada, including facilities in Ashburn, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. These new data centers will be SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS Validation certified, ensuring that they meet the most stringent security and compliance requirements. MTL8 will provide unparalleled connectivity and performance with over 100 unique service providers and low latency, direct onramp connections to hyperscale cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services®, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

