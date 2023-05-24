EMPOWER HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS RELOCATING CORPORATE OFFICES TO CONTINUE MODEL OF CARE TO BETTER SERVE MEMBERS

/EIN News/ -- Little Rock, Ark., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Healthcare Solutions, a health coverage and managed-care program that serves Arkansas Medicaid clients with complex behavioral health and/or developmental or intellectual disabilities, is relocating its corporate offices to 17500 Chenal Parkway, Suite 300, June 12., leadership announced today.

The health coverage program now has over 400 staff serving thousands of Medicaid members in Arkansas. Expanding to the larger office space will provide the necessary infrastructure for the company to continue its model of care, ensuring individuals with an intellectual and developmental disability or behavioral health needs receive the right care, in the right setting, at the right time to improve health outcomes. Empower Care Coordinators manage care across all individual providers, including medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disability and long-term support services.

“We are thrilled to be relocating to a larger workspace,” said Mitch Morris, CEO, adding, “the primary reason for this move is to bring more employees into the office to further advance staff collaboration and engagement. Other benefits include an improved ability to conduct face-to-face staff training and development activities, as well as engage directly with our members. The ultimate goal is to constantly drive towards excellence in member service and support to advance our core mission of helping our members live fuller, healthier lives at home in their communities.”

The relocation, said Morris, will not result in any direct changes with regard to current provider and beneficiary services. “Empower simply wants our partners and our members to be aware of the relocation and our belief that this move will only enhance those (provider and beneficiary) services,” he said.

The new headquarters features a modern design and amenities to promote teamwork, innovation and employee well-being. The office space includes open work areas, training and meeting rooms, a conference room and a variety of breakout spaces for staff members to collaborate and share ideas.

To celebrate the relocation, a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m., at the West Little Rock office. Event activities include building tours, recognition of dignitaries and community partners, music and fun. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Stella Prather, APR, communications director, at stella.prather@empowerarkansas.com or at 501-804-7263.

Attachment

Stella Prather, APR, Director of Communications Empower Healthcare Solutions 5018047263 stella.prather@empowerarkansas.com