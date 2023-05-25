CallCabinet Launches Cutting-Edge Conversation Analytics to Help Businesses Drive Growth and Success
CallCabinet's state-of-the-art conversation analytics powered by next-gen AI accurately analyzes sentiment, emotion, and more on 100% of calls.
It’s exciting to see how next-generation AI is enabling more businesses to understand their customer interactions more thoroughly resulting in immediate action so they remain competitive.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the leader in cloud-native call recording solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Conversation Analytics. Powered by advanced AI, Conversation Analytics accurately analyzes sentiment, emotion, and more on all of your calls, making invaluable business-critical intelligence available in real-time. Collaborating deeply with customers and partners, CallCabinet has invested heavily in building a solution that leverages next-gen artificial intelligence with natural language processing for the most accurate insights into conversations generated by numerous data streams.
— Craig du Plessis, CallCabinet’s Vice President of Analytics
Craig du Plessis, CallCabinet’s Vice President of Analytics, noted, “It’s exciting to see how next-generation AI is enabling more businesses to understand their customer interactions more thoroughly resulting in immediate action so they remain competitive.”
The widespread adoption of conversation analytics as an essential tool can be attributed to the multitude of benefits it provides. With real-time access to invaluable business-critical intelligence, companies around the world are leveraging it to boost their competitiveness. CallCabinet’s latest innovations with AI-powered conversation analytics can be used across departments, from procurement to contact centers helping improve customer and employee experience, customer retention rates through to business-critical KPIs such as sales won/lost metrics, churn data, risk intelligence, and much more.
CallCabinet's Conversation Analytics offer not just one, but two meticulously crafted packages, tailor-made to suit critical business requirements. These powerful solutions can be personalized to fit unique needs, and seamlessly integrate with any communication platform your business relies on.
The Standard Analytics package includes secure and compliant recording with business intelligence dashboards curated for businesses of any size. Customizable features allow for focus on improving the customer journey, risk mitigation, compliance adherence, agent training, employee performance, and accelerating operational efficiencies.
The Advanced package includes secure and compliant recording with intelligence dashboards for businesses looking for enterprise-class AI analysis and business intelligence solutions to propel growth and efficiencies across departments. This solution is designed to ingest multiple conversation data sources and targeted for organizations focused on revealing deeper insights into business-critical KPIs such as sales won/lost metrics, collections success/failure rates, customer retention and churn data, risk intelligence, automated QA, and historical trend analysis.
To learn more about CallCabinet’s Conversation Analytics click here or schedule a demo with one of our experts.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions are enabling unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment.
CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time.
We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet
+1 561-560-3022
jessicak@callcabinet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn