EU helps to launch 25 Digital Learning Centres for Ukrainian children in war-affected municipalities

The European Commission, together with the EU-funded ULEAD with Europe programme and the Ukrainian charitable foundation ‘SavED’, has started setting up 25 Digital Learning Centres in Ukraine. They will be located in the Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

The centres will give children living in war-affected municipalities the opportunity to learn, communicate, and develop fully.

The digital learning centres will be launched in the next few months so that children can attend them at the beginning of the new school year.

The centres, renovated and equipped with modern technology, will have spaces for individual and group work with children, extracurricular activities, and classes with psychologists.

The ‘Ukraine – Local Empowerment, Accountability and Development Programme’, U-LEAD with Europe, is a partnership of the Ukrainian government and the European Union and its member states Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Estonia and Slovenia to support the establishment of a multi-level governance that is transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of the population of Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release