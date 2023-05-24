Global Disinfection Leader Anthem One Introduces Revolutionary Mobile UV-C Device with Unprecedented Results
New portable design achieves up to 99.9999% reduction against Candida auris, C. difficle, and MRSA in seconds.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem One, the world leader in leveraging the power of light to solve complex problems and enhance the quality of people's lives, is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative, new portable version of its popular Anthem One UVC device.
This groundbreaking solution combines a compact mobile design with advanced features such as an ergonomic handle, digital readout display, and advanced safety features. Emitting nearly 3 million μW/cm2 of 265 nanometer UV-C light, the optimal frequency for neutralizing pathogens, the new Anthem One UVC device offers its users a portable yet comprehensive approach to surface disinfection at a fraction of the cost compared to comparable products in the space.
In collaboration with The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing innovative ideas and processes global health, the Anthem One UV Mobile device underwent rigorous testing at ResInnova Laboratories in Rockville, MD. Following ASTM E2197 standards, the device was evaluated against Candida auris (C. auris), an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and Clostridioides difficile spores (C. diff), delivering remarkable results in each test.
The results were as follows:
Candida auris: 99.99%, 99.9999% % Reduction (vs Control) at 3 seconds, and 5 seconds respectively.
Clostridioides difficle: 96.22%, 99.33% % Reduction (vs Control) at 3 seconds, and 5 seconds respectively.
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus: 99.9999% % Reduction (vs Control) at 3 seconds.
The original corded version of Anthem One UVC device had already undergone evaluation at Temple University and was peer-reviewed at George Mason University. Dr. Kamel Khalili, Ph.D., Director for the Center of Neurovirology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, who is renowned for his groundbreaking research on HIV and Zika Virus, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking technology, stating, "I see this innovation as having tremendous potential in combating current and future infectious disease outbreaks."
Scott Hansbury, Chief Executive Officer of Anthem One, conveyed his excitement about the test results, emphasizing the company's commitment to empowering frontline workers with cleaner environments that can be rapidly disinfected. " Our extensive research and history testing against the Human Coronavirus naturally led us to explore the Anthem One UVC device's efficacy against drug-resistant pathogens like C. diff, which infects half a million Americans annually, according to the CDC. Testing the device’s effectiveness against Candida auris, a rare and deadly fungus identified by the CDC, was also crucial. With one-third of those infected unable to survive, particularly immunocompromised individuals, our new product is a critical asset in any disinfection arsenal. Furthermore, considering the CDC's findings that MRSA can live on surfaces, including athletic equipment, for days, we examined its impact as people and communities interact in close proximity. The results speak for themselves, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide a disinfection solution that can tackle some of the toughest pathogens out there.”
The new Anthem One UVC Mobile Device is available for sale now.
About Anthem One, Inc.
Anthem One Inc, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona is a world leader harnessing the power of light for complex problem-solving in the medical, industrial, and commercial fields to improve the quality of people’s lives by creating safer and better illuminated environments.
For more information about Anthem One, its new Mobile device, or any of its dynamic products, please visit www.anthemone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Anthem One (Mark One and Mark Two) were invented by Justin Eugene Evans.
Scott Hansbury
Anthem One, Inc.
info@anthemone.com
+1 602 837 4800
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn